Anthill sharing “Return to Earth” free online

We’re all dreaming of adventure, trails and road trips right now, right? To help keep those daydreams properly fueled, Shimano, Trek and Anthill Films are starting a new “Movie of the Week” feature. Starting with the Squamish, B.C. filmmaker’s Return to Earth, a new Anthill production will be streaming free online every weekend.

You can watch Return to Earth from Friday, April 24 (9:00 AM PST) through Sunday, April 26 (9:00PM PST) on Echoboom.

Anthill and Shimano / Trek will be back every week with a new film from the Canadian filmmaker’s illustrious catalog. Tune back in every Friday to see what the latest offering is.

Return to Earth stars many of the best Canadian riders, including Brett Rheeder, Casey Brown, Thomas Vanderham and Brandon Semenuk. Even the next generation gets in on the action. Jackson Goldstone and Jakob Jewett lead a wild youth-focused segment in Whistler.

Of course, if you’re looking for more quality Canadian content to keep you occupied this weekend, there is so much more top quality Canuck films online right now.

Return to Earth (2019) – Official Trailer

From Anthill Films:

Time is either spent wisely, or it is just spent. Second after second, moment after moment, they’re all there for the taking. Return to Earth is a cinematic journey into the simple act of living completely in those moments by riding bikes.