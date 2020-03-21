Are these the best World Cup downhill runs of 2019?

If you’re missing the start of this year’s World Cup downhill season, there’s a silver lining to the cancellation of 2020 races.

2019 was a banner year for gravity racing, with one of the most exciting seasons of racing on record. Now we all have time to go back and re-live those thrilling races while we wait patiently for further news on this year’s racing.

To get you amped for last year’s racing, Red Bull has put together six of the wildest downhill runs from 2019. They’re not all winning runs, but they all stand out for that edge-of-seat, or edge-of-traction quality that makes downhill so thrilling to watch.

Once you’ve watched these six runs, re-start your 2019 World Cup downhill season. Stream the first round of downhill racing, held in Maribor, Slovenia, from Red Bull TV archives.

The Wildest Downhill Runs of 2019

From Red Bull:

Craving some downhill right about now? Same here. So we did some digging and picked some of our favorite runs from the 2019 UCI DH Season. From lost shoes to first wins, 2019 had it all! Did we miss any?

Arguably the best season the UCI Downhill Mountain Biking World Cup has ever seen, 2019 stamped it’s place firmly in MTB history after a nail-biting season of racing. Here’s the our top picks from the year:

Loic Bruni: Maribor, Slovenia.

Rachel Atherton: Fort William, Scotland.

Nina Hoffmann: Vallnord, Andorra.

Amaury Pierron: Les Gets, France.

Laurie Greenland: Val Di Sole, Italy.

Danny Hart: Snowshoe, USA.