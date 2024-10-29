Are you lubing your chain wrong?

If you think lubing a bike chain is as simple as a few drops and a quick spin, think again. Even experienced riders sometimes miss small but crucial details that can impact chain performance. From choosing the right lube to perfecting the technique, let’s clear up a few things that’ll save your drivetrain and make for a smoother ride.

Shake it up

When using dry lube, shake that bottle. Dry lubes are typically wax-based, suspended in a liquid carrier. If you skip the shake, you might just be spreading carrier fluid with minimal wax onto your chain, missing out on the benefits. A quick shake ensures the wax mixes in properly, offering full coverage and durability.

Let it set

Another big mistake with dry lube? Applying it right before you ride. Dry lube needs time to let the liquid carrier evaporate, leaving behind a dry, protective wax layer. Rushing out with wet lube on your chain invites dirt to stick. Ideally, apply dry lube at least an hour before your ride, or better yet, the night before. If you’re in a hurry, you might be better off with wet lube. Muc-Off actually recommends leaving it to dry for three-to-four hours before use!

Wet lube for wet weather

Wet lube has its own perks—it’s generally oil-based, repels water and sticks well in harsh conditions. But it also picks up dirt quickly, turning your chain into a magnet for grime. Wet lube works best in rainy or muddy conditions, but if you’re using it regularly, keep up with cleaning. Regular maintenance helps avoid the build-up of that dreaded “grinding paste” that eats through your drivetrain.

Clean before lube

This one might sound obvious, but it’s an easy step to overlook. Lubing over a dirty chain means you’re sealing in grit and grime, essentially creating sandpaper between your chain and drivetrain. Take a few extra minutes to clean the chain properly before you apply lube. If you’ve just bought a new chain, remember that factory grease on new chains can attract dirt like a magnet. Degrease it before you put on your preferred lube.

High-quality lube makes a difference

Not all lubes are created equal. If you’re constantly finding a black, sticky mess on your chain, it could be a sign that you’re using low-quality lube. Premium chain lubes may cost a bit more, but they’re designed to resist dirt better and keep your drivetrain running clean. If a cheap lube is giving you trouble, consider upgrading to something more reliable.

Focus on the rollers, not the plates

Your goal is to lube the rollers—the actual moving parts of the chain. Adding lube to the outside plates is unnecessary and just invites dirt. Start at the chain’s joining link and apply a drop of lube to each roller. Turn the crank backward as you apply, but avoid the temptation to keep going in circles. Excess lube just ends up attracting more grime.

Wipe off excess

Once you’ve applied the lube, let it sink into the rollers and then wipe off any excess, especially from the side plates. Leaving too much lube on the outside of the chain just invites dirt and adds unnecessary weight. Wiping it down not only keeps the chain clean but also saves your lube for where it counts—inside the rollers.

Timing matters for dry and wet lube

After applying dry lube, give it time to dry out completely before hitting the trail. Most manufacturers recommend waiting around 10–15 minutes, or longer if you can. Wet lube is a bit more forgiving; you can ride right after applying it. But remember, in dry conditions, you don’t need as much lube. Apply just enough to keep things moving smoothly, and avoid overdoing it.

Skip the cogs and pulleys

Your chain is the only part of your drivetrain that needs lubrication. Adding lube to your cassette, chainring, or jockey wheels can result in a gooey, grimy mess. Focus on the chain and let the rest of the drivetrain stay clean and dry.

A clean, lubricated chain equals a happy drivetrain

Keeping your chain well-maintained and properly lubed is a small effort with big rewards. Regular cleaning, using the right lube and applying it correctly will extend the life of your chain, save you money on parts and ensure a smoother ride. Follow these steps, and your bike will thank you, mile after mile.