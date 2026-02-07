Asa Vermette field on notice with fastest qualifying at Red Bull Hardline Maydena

Young U.S. racer Asa Vermette is just starting his first elite season, but he isn’t holding back. the Frameworks Racing athlete set the fastest time in qualifying at Red Bull Hardline Maydena on Saturday.

Youngest rider, fastest time

Vermette, finished second at the event last year as a junior behind Jackson Goldstone. He then went on to unseat Goldstone as the youngest ever Hardline winner by winning the original Hardline event in Wales. If he stays on track from qualies, he’ll have that solidly in hand.

The Frameworks racer finished a full two seconds ahead of the next closest rider. That was Ronan Dunne, past Hardline winner, with legendary Australian racer Troy Brosnan a tenth of a second further behind.

Jackson Goldstone? Way back in ninth. The Canadian, reigning world and World Cup champion, is known for building speed throughout a weekend. But going into finals with a full 7.7 seconds to make up is still going to be a big ask. He’ll have the confidence from winning in Maydena last year, though.

Hemstreet sets up three-peat

On the women’s side, Gracey Hemstreet set herself up to defend her Hardline result with the fastest women’s qualifying time. Hemstreet made history in Maydena, becoming the first woman to complete any Hardline course.

Louise Ferguson, the first woman to finish the Hardline Wales course, qualified just over four seconds back from Adidas Norco’s leading woman.

With Jess Blewitt and Mikayla Parton not starting and Millie Johnset forced out of competition by a broken collarbone sustained crashing on the final jump, Hardline is again down to Hemstreet and Ferguson on Sunday.

Watch finals live, free

Finals racing at Red Bull Hardline takes place on Sunday, Feb 8th. If you’re watching from North America, that is Saturday night on February 7th. The event is streaming live, for free.

Qualifying: 2026 Red Bull Hardline Maydena

Men (Top 10)

1) Asa Vermette (USA) – 3:15.805

2) Rónán Dunne (IRL) 3:17.937 (+2.132)

3) Troy Brosnan (AUS) 3:18.098 (+2.293)

4) Bernard Kerr (GBR) 3:21.918 (+6.113)

5) Aaron Gwin (USA) 3:22.330 (+6.525)

6) Carter Sloan (AUS) 3:22.470 (+6.665)

7) Connor Fearon (AUS) 3:23.211 (+7.406)

8) Oli Clark (NZL) 3:23.537 (+7.732)

9) Jackson Goldstone (CAN) 3:23.590 (+7.785)

10) Luca Shaw (USA) 3:23.827 (+8.022)

Women

1) Gracey Hemstreet (CAN) 4:08.534 (+52.729)

2) Louise-Anna Ferguson (GBR) 4:13.378 (+57.573)

