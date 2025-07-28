Asa Vermette wins Red Bull Hardline as Louise Ferguson makes history

Red Bull Hardline Wales returned to Machynlleth this past weekend and delivered exactly what it’s known for: massive hits, brutal terrain and a course that blurs the line between downhill and freeride. But the 2025 edition of Hardline also brought something new—a historic breakthrough in women’s mountain biking.

Scotland’s Louise Ferguson became the first woman to qualify for finals in the event’s 11-year history. The 29-year-old from Fort William, now based in New Zealand, not only completed the course, but held her own among the world’s most fearless male riders. The thought of her and Gracey Hemstreet squaring up in Tasmania next year is exciting.

Vermette on top, chaos everywhere else

While Ferguson was making history, junior phenom Asa Vermette was making headlines of his own—taking the win in dominant fashion. The 18-year-old barely missed the top podium spot in Tasmania earlier this year. In Wales he laid down a clean and aggressive run on Sunday, finishing in 2:29.063, nearly two seconds ahead of New Zealand’s Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Great Britain’s Charlie Hatton rounded out the podium in third.

It wasn’t smooth sailing for everyone. Big names Matt Jones, Laurie Greenland didn’t make it to the finish. And even course creator Gee Atherton, who previewed the track earlier in the week, could only manage 11th place after wrestling his way through the wind and rock-strewn chutes. But as the media was keen to point out in pre-race coverage (much to Gee’s chagrin): he is 40 years old now.

“No chill from the start”

Atherton’s top-to-bottom course preview with Dunne set the tone before the race even began. “It’s rough. So much bedrock poking out… No chill from the start,” he said as the two threaded through high-speed chutes, off-camber slabs and 90-foot jumps that vanish into the valley.

With wild weather, high winds and massive consequences, the track chewed up and spat out many of the world’s top riders. But for those who held it together—including Ferguson and Vermette—the reward was etched in mountain bike history.

Missed it?

If you missed the event and want to see what went on, Red Bull is running the entire event coverage over on Red Bull TV. Always feels right to hear Rob Warner announcing downhill.

Top 5 – Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

1st – Asa Vermette (CAN)

Final Time: 2:24.477

Splits: 25.930 / 47.086 / 1:08.029 / 2:01.121

2nd – Charlie Hatton (GBR)

Final Time: 2:26.158

Splits: 25.595 / 47.596 / 1:08.962 / 2:02.837

3rd – Ronan Dunne (IRL)

Final Time: 2:29.496

Splits: 25.671 / 48.409 / 1:10.416 / 2:05.053

4th – Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL)

Final Time: 2:29.673

Splits: 26.095 / 47.687 / 1:10.068 / 2:06.295

5th – Bernard Kerr (GBR)

Final Time: 2:30.430

Splits: 27.020 / 48.802 / 1:11.168 / 2:06.682