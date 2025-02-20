Atherton Bikes unveils the S.200: a new aluminum DH machine

Fresh off Gee Atherton’s finals run at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania, Atherton Bikes has officially launched the S.200, an all-new aluminum downhill bike designed to handle everything from race courses to bike parks and technical backcountry trails.

Built for performance and durability

The S.200 carries forward the lug-and-tube construction found in Atherton’s A.200, but in 7075 aluminium—a material choice aimed at maximizing durability and impact resistance. Dave Weagle’s DW4 suspension platform provides a balance of high performance with lower maintenance, making it ideal for riders who just want to “chuck it in the van and go.”

With 200 mm of travel front and rear and a mixed-wheel setup, the S.200 maintains the geometry of the world championship-winning A.200. While the DW6 suspension platform of the A-series is more adjustable, the DW4 linkage simplifies setup and reduces maintenance while still delivering the ride characteristics needed for high-speed, technical terrain.

Fit and sizing precision

Atherton’s commitment to perfect fit continues with the S.200, offering 12 standard sizes ranging from 410 mm to 520 mm, with 10 mm increments between each size. This approach ensures every rider can find a bike that fits precisely, improving confidence and overall ride quality.

Tested at the limit

The S.200 has been put through rigorous real-world testing, from Dyfi Bike Park to Queenstown, culminating in a brutal Red Bull Hardline debut. Simultaneously, it underwent EFBE’s Tri Test, passing both Category 4 (enduro) and Category 5 (downhill) certification. These tests confirm that the bike meets industry-leading durability standards, allowing Atherton to offer a lifetime first-owner guarantee.

Gee Atherton on the S.200

“We see so many failures and warranty claims when we talk to riders at Dyfi Bike Park or at races. We didn’t want that happening to any bike with our name on it. The move from titanium and carbon to CNC and extruded aluminium meant a slight weight increase. But the gains in impact durability and affordability were worth it. Every single one of our bikes is hand-built in Machynlleth, UK, optimized for strength.”

Availability and builds

The S.200 is being released in limited numbers as Atherton scales up production. Three complete builds are available, plus a frame-only option and a mini-mullet setup for freeriders and smaller riders.