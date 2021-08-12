B.C. Champs prove speed at Big White

After a brief pause following Dunbar Summer Series “Superweek of DH,” B.C. gravity racers were right back at it at Big White. Cycling BC’s downhill provincial championships found a clearing in the Okanagan smoke to hand out awards and provincial jerseys.

Elite men and women

Dunbar Cycles continued their strong season in the elite men’s race, sweeping the top three spots on the elite men’s podium. Kirk McDowall added a provincial title to his two Canada Cup wins this year. McDowall’s Dunbar teammates, Garrett MacIntosh and Gabe Nuron followed in second and third. Jackson Frew and Tristan Sanders rounded out the podium.

Jennifer McHugh takes top honours in the women’s race after being on the podium at each Canada Cup and DH nationals. Bailey Goldstone followed in second, with several DNS’s keeping the podium tight.

Junior and U17

Emmy Lan (Commencal Canada) and Coen Skrypnek (Kona) are the new B.C. junior downhill champions after a weekend at Big White. Lan, who is already over in Europe for the third World Cup downhill of 2021, shared the podium with Elly Hoskin (Team Squamish), Lily Boucher (Commencal Canada) and Vanessa Bruneau.

Skrypnek led the junior men’s race, followed by Hayden Wynter, Elijah Barron (Gravity MTB), Drew Mozell and Cole Stinson (Gravity MTB).

In u17 racing, Bodhi Kuhn and Kayley Sherlock took the wins. Henry Sherry and Teagan Cruz rounded out the men’s podium. Lucy van Eesteren and Tori Weatherbie battled it out at Big White for second and third in u17 women.

Full and final results from B.C. downhill provincial championships at Big White across all categories are up on Cycling BC now.