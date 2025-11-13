B.C.’s Harrisson brothers off Norco as Source Division shifts focus

Two years after joining the Norco Source Division, a development focused wing of the brand’s World Cup-winning Race Division, Pemberton, B.C. brothers Sébastien and Xavier Harrisson are moving on from the project.

The two young downhill racers were the first, and only riders signed to the Source Division. Their exit sees the program shift focus for 2026.

Two brothers, two years with the Source Division

Over that time, the brothers were impressively successful. Sébastien won an U17 national title and Xavier finished on the overall podium both years in the under-15 category. The brothers also shared the u15 national championship podium, finshing second and third, in 2024.

Xavier also won races at Monster Energy US Pro DH Series / US Open, Canada Cup rounds at Sun Peaks and Silver Star and a BC Cup at Coast Gravity Park, along with a string of podiums over the 2025 season.

2025 also saw Sébastien add wins at Windrock at the Tennessee National DH, and several Canada Cup and BC Cup rounds for seven wins this season.

With such prolific results, one would expect both riders to quickly attract support of new sponsors for the upcoming season or in the future.

Norco Source Division refines strategy.

Since the Harrisson brothers were the only two riders on the Source Division wing of Norco’s race program, we reached out to the brand to find out what’s happening with the project next year.

Norco replied that, for 2026, “We are refining our development strategy to expand support at the grassroots level and create more opportunities for emerging riders.”

“After two great years together, including standout results across Canada and the U.S., the brothers have chosen to pursue a new frame partner that alings with their goals for the future,” Norco elaborated, adding, “We’ve been proud to support their progression and are grateful for the energy they brought to the program. They’re very talented young racers with a bright future, and we’ll be cheering for them in their next chapter.”

The Harrisson’s departure follows news that Lucas Cruz will also be shifting his focus away from full time World Cup racing. With that, he exits the Norco Race Division program, but will be staying on with the brand in a different capacity. Cruz just completed a comeback from a brutal injury that sidelined him for the entire 2024 season, returning to World Cup start huts throughout 2025.

The shifting shape of Norco’s race programs follows an incredibly successful season for the teams. Highlighted by the elite World Cup victories of Gracey Hemstreet, which vaulted the Sunshine Coast racer onto theoverall podium, the team is firmly established on the international race sceen.