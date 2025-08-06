B.C.’s Henry Sherry earns world champs spot—now he’s racing to get there

Henry Sherry has spent most of the summer chasing split seconds. At this year’s Canadian downhill mountain bike championships in Sun Peaks, he came heartbreakingly close to the national title, just 0.034 seconds off the win. But his silver medal performance was enough to land him a coveted Team Canada spot for the 2025 UCI MTB world championships in Champéry, Switzerland.

Now, the 20-year-old from Southern Vancouver Island is doing everything he can to turn that dream into reality.

“Getting this selection means the world to me,” says Sherry. “It’s what I’ve been working towards since I first threw a leg over a mountain bike as a kid.”

From backyard trails to world stage

Sherry isn’t new to international racing. In 2022, he cracked the top 20 as a junior at Mont-Sainte-Anne. In 2023, while competing with Cycling Canada’s European Project, he pushed through tough luck and mechanical issues to finish 23rd at Loudenvielle, France. Last season, he stepped up to the pro ranks and lined up against the world’s fastest riders at Leogang, Val di Sole and MSA.

But this year, everything seems to be clicking. He’s currently leading the Canada Cup series overall and beat two Norco Factory Team members en route to his second-place finish.

Still, with the call-up from Cycling Canada coming late, time and money are running out.

Fundraising to represent Canada

Unlike riders on fully supported factory teams, Sherry is attending worlds as a privateer. That means the flights, food, lodging and bike repairs all come out of his own pocket.

“My mom and I have been saving all year hoping this would happen,” he says. “But after a full race season, we’re stretched thin.”

To bridge the gap, Sherry is asking for support from the Canadian mountain bike community to help cover his costs for worlds. There is a Gofundme campaign happening right now. Every dollar, he says, goes directly toward travel, insurance, accommodation and the constant wrenching required to keep a downhill bike world cup-ready.

Giving back to the Island MTB scene

In return, Sherry plans to give back to the community that raised him. After his final world cup race of the season, he’ll host two events at Jordie Lunn Bike Park: a Bike Setup & Performance Night for adults and a free youth skills session for young riders.

“I wouldn’t be here without the Island scene,” he says. “This is my way of saying thanks.”

With less than a month until the world championships, the clock is ticking. Sherry’s not backing down from the fight.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” he says. “I just need a little help getting there.”