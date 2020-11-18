BC Bike Race is back and redesigned for 2021

After over a decade of organizing its week-long event, the BC Bike Race is used to adapting to change. The classic mountain bike stage race is returning in 2021 after a forced hiatus in 2020, with an eye to the future. Racers can still expect the “Ultimate Singletrack Experience” adapted and adjusted to the current climate.

“The show must go on”

With the future being especially hard to predict these days, BC Bike Race took the time to rethink what makes an event, and what makes BCBR in particular so unique.

“What are events? They are the coming together of human beings to share passions, attain goals and to celebrate life. They are important markers within each person’s life for they are achievements and experiences that cap the regularity of our everyday existence. For communities they become identities. They drive the economy while sharing the stories of the characters that live, work and recreate in that region – they are feathers in a cap. For athletes, both pro and non-pro, events are goals, monuments in life and careers that allow for exceptional physical and mental strengths to be found or displayed. They are where the modern human spirit can thrive, grow and excel.”

By focusing on people coming together around a shared passion and common goals, the BCBR team is confident they can deliver the same quality of experience the race always has.

BCBR built its foundation on a passion for mountain biking, road trips, travel and singletrack. Going forward, that will be central to the future form of the event.

“We have plans on plans within plans and overarching plans to go with those plans”

The 2021 BCBR is scheduled for July 4-10, 2021, with backup dates already in place for September. The event may look a little different than in the past, and BC Bike Race’s team is keeping an open eye to just how different the event will have to be. “Safety is our primary concern as we navigate these changes to execute a safe passage forward and we will have a successful plan in cooperation with the health authorities, the clubs and the communities,” says BCBR. What won’t change is the seven days of sweet B.C. singletrack with friends.

The Showcase

To preview the refined and redesigned 2021 BC Bike Race, a five-part mini-series will start airing in November. From 23-27 of Nov., The Showcase mini-series will preview the route for the coming year. It will share the experience and stories of six athletes: elix Burke, Katerina Nash, Florence Dostie-Menard, Sandra Walters, Karsten Madsen and Geoff Kabush and include a number of other amazing community personalities.

The Showcase dives into the BCBR’s past, and what happened in 202. Where the event came from leads into its future direction. The west coast’s stage race has adapted to change in the past and will do so again going forward.

Welcome to version 3.0 of the BC Bike Race.

Registration for BC Bike Race 2021, with limited availability, is open now.

Photography: Dave Silver, Margus Riga, Todd Weselake, Rob Shaer.

Video: Wildland Media.