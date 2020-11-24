BC Bike Race is returning to The Shore

BC Bike Race bills itself as “The Ultimate Singletrack Experience.” When most people think of B.C. singletrack, the “Ultimate” is Vancouver’s North Shore. For 2021, BCBR is making its return to the infamous trails of The Shore.

Ultimate or…. extreme? The Shore is known for it’s awkward, technical trails pushing the progression of freeride mountain bike. But the three peaks above North Van contain more than ladder bridges and death-defying stunts.

In fact, BCBR has started on the hallowed trails of Fromme in the past. It’s an area where every type of mountain biker can enjoy the same network, from freeride to more modern XC and even flow trails.

In Episode 2 of The Showcase, Wade Simmons and Andreas Hestler represent the mountain biking’s old-school, while Felix Burke – the 2018 BCBR winner – and World Cup racer Sandra Walter represent the new-school era of cross country.

BCBR Showcase Ep.2 – North Vancouver

What is BC Bike Race saying about The Showcase ?

The Showcase is a five-part mini-series, that will offer up a preview of the 2021 route. This mini-series will share the experience and stories of six athletes: Felix Burke, Katerina Nash, Florence Dostie-Menard, Sandra Walters, Karsten Madsen and Geoff Kabush and include a number of other amazing community personalities.

The Showcase is aimed to capture the bizarre and strange experience that 2020 delivered, to a lost season and then right back to the indomitable spirit of communities and athletes as they come together to look to the future, to focus on the positive and reflect back on where we have come from to where we are going.

If you want your chance to race the legendary trails of North Vancouver, 2021 BC Bike Race registration is now open. Race Dates: July 4-10, 2021 with backup date: Sept 12-18.

Video: Wildland Media

