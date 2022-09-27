BC Bike Race returns to the west coast for 2023

After two years in the Okanagan, BC Bike Race is getting back to its roots. More specifically, the classic Canadian mountain bike stage race is returning to the wet roots and dirt of the west coast.

For the 17th edition, BCBR is returning to Vancouver Island.

The race also returns to its usual time slot in July. The 2023 BC Bike Race runs from July 3-9, 2023. Camping is also back, with full service meal options and off-bike service support.

Two years of extended summers in the Okanagan

For 2021 and 2022, BC Bike Race moved to a late summer timeslot to take advantage of the longer season of warm weather in the Okanagan. The race spanned 265-km of racing and 9,765-metres of vertical elevation gain over seven days. Running from Salmon Arm south to Penticton and Naramata, year 16 was as challenging a route as BCBR has ever delivered.

“BCBR had an amazing journey in 2022. I’ve fallen in love with the Okanagan, this route, and these communities,” says Andreas Hestler, co-founder of the BC Bike Race. “We will be back, you can bet on that!”

Camping is back for 2023. Photo: Dave SIlver BCBR's lively aid stations will head west for 2023. Photo: Dave Silver Lush greens and perfect ribbons of dirt on the coast. Photo: Margus Riga

After running the first 14 editions on the coast, BCBR is headed back to where it all started: Vancouver Island. The exact route is not yet public, but riders who were waiting for the return of west coast singletrack will get their chance in 2023. The option to run various different routes is part of what makes the province worthy of a seven-day stage race.

“We are so fortunate in BC, with an abundance of mountains, dynamic terrain, hospitable communities, and that wonderful thing we all love – singletrack,” says Dean Payne, the other co-founder of BC Bike Race. “See you in 2023!!”

2023 BC Bike Race registraion

BC Bike Race 2023 Registration opens Sept 27, 2022 at Noon PST on the BCBR website.