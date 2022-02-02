BC Cup DH 2022 calendar revealed

Cycling BC revealed its full BC Cup DH calendar this week. The seven-event series includes three Canada Cup rounds and runs from late June to mid-September.

Globally renowned mountain bike destination Whistler Blackcomb will host the opening round on June 24-26 on its bike park trails. From there, the series heads to SilverStar, outside Vernon,B.C. for the first combined Canada Cup and BC Cup round.

BC Cup continues further into the province’s interior to join up with the Dunbar Summer Series, celebrating its 10th season. Fernie nad Panorama will be combined BC Cup and Canada Cup events. Kicking Horse then hosts Canadian DH national championships, though that will be a non-series event and not count towards BC Cup overall standings.

RELATED: Dunbar Summer Series charges into year 10

Vancouver Island picks up the series after a month-long break. The Steve Smith Memorial DH brings racing back to Mount Washington on August 26. Big White hosts the penultimate round of racing September 2-4.

BC Cup series finals head to the Sunshine Coast in mid-September. Coast Gravity Park will host the series for the second time after a successful debut in 2020.

Series points will be awarded for each round, excluding Canadian DH Nationals at Kicking Horse. Overall winners will be awarded in each racing category. Watch for registration to open at the BC Cup website. Registration for Fernie, Panorama and KHMR nationals are already open through Dunbar Summer Series.

2022 BC Cup Downhill Series