BCBR Day 4 Burke takes aim at L’Esperance’s lead

Four days deep, 2021 BC Bike Race is keeping riders on their toes. Short stages, alpine stages and rowdy technical trails marked the first half of the race. Launching into the second half of this week’s racing, BCBR returned to Three Blind Mice but for a very different experience than Day 1.

Wednesday’s course was the presidents choice. A 24km near-continuous sequence of singletrack was selected by BCBR President Dean Payne, who recently relocated to Naramata from Vancouver’s North Shore. The day delivered a bit of both. A single, long and flowing singletrack climb was followed by a equally long, but frequently more technical descent.

With tight trails made passing tricky, making the neutral roll-out a little more strategic, Felix Burke still managed to animate the race by taking aim at race leader Andrew L’Esperance, and a stage win.

All eyes on L’Esperance

Andrew L’Esperance (Norco Factory Team) continues to lead the 2021 BC Bike Race, but the event is far from over. A solid field, including 2019 BCBR winner Felix Burke (Rocky Mountain) and multiple time winner Geoff Kabush (Yeti Maxxis) are all eyeing up his leaders jersey, and taking turns attacking the World Cup racer on course.

On Wedensday, a solid group of four, including L’Espy, Burke, Kabush and Carter Nieuwesteeg (Santa Cruz / 7Mesh), who sits third overall, escaped on the days extended climb. After climbing over 900 vertical metres as a quartet, the days winner would be decided on the descent.

Burke, second every day so far, went on the attack. The Rocky Mountain rider distanced Nieuwesteeg, Kabush and L’Esperance, aiming for a stage win and trying to cut into the Norco rider’s GC advantage. Burke’s attack was gaining momentum, and speed through the long, technical descent, only to come unraveled within minutes of the finish line. The sharp rocks of Three Blind Mice showed they have no favourites and no sympathy, slicing Burke’s sidewall and ending his run at the stage win. Burke held on for fourth, limiting his losses after a day on the offensive.

L’Esperance, who had been forced into the chase, was now in the lead and, with little room for passing before the finish line, held off a hard charging Kabush to take his third stage win in four days. Nieuwesteed followed in third, further solidifying his GC standing.

Arseneault quietly extends her lead

While the men’s race delivered drama, the women’s race is also seeing hard-fought racing. Laurie Arseneault extended her perfect streak of stage wins, while Haley Smith continues to keep the pressure on, finishing two minutes behind. Katelyn Button in third, continues to fend off podium contenders Chloe Cross and Emma Maaranen.

Category rivalries grow as race progresses

While all contenders trade off taking their turn to put pressure on L’Esperance, who has yet to be rattled, and Arseneault survives consistent pressure in the women’s field, other categories are heating up. Bryana Blanchard (BMB Racing) and Kimberly Quinlan (Oudoor Gear Exchnge) have exchanged wins, and the leader’s jersey in the women’s 40+ rcae, back and fourth daily since Day 1. With two days remaining, just 82 seconds separate the two riders.