Catharine Pendrel and Geoff Kabush weigh in as BCBR dives into “Parts Unknown”

Everyone involved in BC Bike Race and The Showcase series is excited about racing, but will it happen? For the finale of BCBR’s web-series, the assembled group of top-level pros reflect on what racing – and uncertainty – mean to them.

What does a pro rider like Sandra Walter or Geoff Kabush do when they can’t travel around the world to race World Cup’s or big events?

Why do elite international racers like Catharine Pendrel and Katerina Nash continue to work BC Bike Race into their World Cup calendars, year after year?

While the pros have their own set of questions, race organizers have a totally different set of issues to deal with. How do you keep the spirit of a successful race, but also adjust the format to keep riders, volunteers and communities safe?

BC Bike Race 3.0

BCBR Showcase Ep.5 – Parts Unknown

What is BC Bike Race saying about The Showcase ?

The Showcase is a five-part mini-series, that will offer up a preview of the 2021 route. This mini-series will share the experience and stories of six athletes: Felix Burke, Katerina Nash, Florence Dostie-Menard, Sandra Walters, Karsten Madsen and Geoff Kabush and include a number of other amazing community personalities.

The Showcase is aimed to capture the bizarre and strange experience that 2020 delivered, to a lost season and then right back to the indomitable spirit of communities and athletes as they come together to look to the future, to focus on the positive and reflect back on where we have come from to where we are going.

If you want your chance to race the legendary trails of North Vancouver, 2021 BC Bike Race registration is now open. Race Dates: July 4-10, 2021 with backup date: Sept 12-18.

Video: Wildland Media

BC Bike Race – The Showcase

2021 Intro

Chilliwack – Episode 1

North Vancouver – Episode 2

Squamish – Episode 3

Whistler – Episode 4