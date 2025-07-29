Beat the heat: How to ride smart through a Canadian summer

When the summer heat hits – as it often does leading into August – it’s time to adjust your riding habits. Swapping that midday mission for an early morning or post-dinner rip can help you avoid the hottest part of the day. If you’re lucky enough to ride near lakes, rivers or high alpine trails, use them – cooler air and shaded forest singletrack go a long way when it’s sweltering. And if you’re logging big days, consider splitting your ride in two – a quick session in the morning, then another once the sun dips.

Loop it, don’t lose it

If you’re going long, stay local. Choosing a shorter loop and repeating it allows you to swing back to your car or home for a hydration top-up, quick snack or short cool down. You can even stash extra bottles or electrolyte mix trailside – just make sure you pack it out later. Big backcountry epics are better saved for cooler days when overheating isn’t part of the adventure.

Hydrate like it’s your job

You can’t just chug a bottle right before you ride and expect to stay cool. Start hydrating well before you hit the trail and continue throughout your ride. Bring a full bottle or hydration pack – ideally with electrolytes. Skip the coffee and save the post-ride beers for after you’ve cooled off and rehydrated properly.

Dress for the conditions

Now’s the time to break out the lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking gear. Cotton and denim need not apply. Technical fabrics help keep sweat moving and body temps down. Sunglasses and a layer of sunscreen (reapplied mid-ride if you’re out long) can make all the difference. Sunburnt forearms are not a flex.

Adjust your expectations

Heat impacts performance. Period. Don’t stress if your climb times are lagging or descents feel more taxing than usual. Focus on effort, not pace. If you’re starting to feel sluggish or fuzzy-headed, that’s your cue to ease off the gas. Better to finish comfortably than not finish at all.

Take breaks – for real

If you’re starting to cook, find a shady spot, dismount and take a few minutes. Letting your core temperature drop even slightly can help you ride stronger later – and avoid real danger like heat stroke. Walk the punchy climbs if you have to. Ride smart.

Switch it up

Can’t face another scorcher? Sub in a swim, indoor trainer session, or some shaded trail work instead. Your bike will wait and your body might thank you. We won’t tell anyone you skipped a day.

Know the warning signs

If you start feeling dizzy, nauseous, weak or unusually tired, get off the bike and cool down immediately. These are early signs of heat-related illness and shouldn’t be ignored. Find shade, sip water and don’t be afraid to call it early. There’s always tomorrow.

Cool-down hacks

You don’t need a support crew like the Olympic roadies to stay cool. Wet your sleeves or buff before a descent. Soak your head at a trailhead fountain. Dunk your wrists in a cold creek mid-ride. Every trick helps.

Leave the dog at home

Dogs don’t sweat like we do. What feels like a decent day to you might be dangerously hot for your pup. Walks at dawn or dusk are safer options until the temps drop again.

Ride smart, stay safe

Summer can be one of the best times of the year to ride, but only if you respect the heat. Don’t let pride override your safety. Plan ahead, listen to your body and keep it chill – in every sense of the word.