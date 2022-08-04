Beatrice is back: 2022 Mont-Sainte-Anne XCO course preview

Mont-Sainte-Anne is back on the World Cup calendar and, after two years without an international race at home, Canadians and Canadian racers are excited. Not much is more exciting than racing for a very supportive home crowd.

For the Pivot Cycles-OTE team, MSA is particularly thrilling. The iconic course is basically in their backyard. How many times can you race a World Cup a 45-minute drive from home?

Follow the Pivot-Cycles OTE team through this year’s Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup cross country course. Check out what’s back and what’s new for this year. Then tune in live on Red Bull TV, or in person, when racing starts on Friday Aug, 5.

2022 Mont-St-Anne MTB World Cup Preview