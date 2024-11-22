Behind the bars with Rémy Métailler: From passion to profession

For Rémy Métailler, mountain biking wasn’t really a childhood passion—it was a slow-burn love affair that grew with time. Born and raised in France, Rémy’s early years were spent obsessing over every kind of two-wheeled action, from BMX to trials. “My dad used to mountain bike a little,” he shares, “but I didn’t really start riding seriously until I was 16. And even then, I wasn’t fully committed until I was about 20, when I became more financially independent.”

That independence took him to Canada in 2013, where his biking story truly began. Moving to Whistler with the intention of riding as much as possible while hunting for a job in the bike industry. “I rode the Whistler Bike Park more than anyone else,” he recalls. The effort paid off, with sponsorship opportunities quickly following and a new career path opening up.

From racing to creating: finding his niche

While many professional riders start with a racing career, Rémy’s heart was never in it. “I raced a bit until 2017, but it was never my passion,” he says. Instead, his focus turned to creating content. “My main focus has always been on riding videos and content,” he explains. This shift allowed him to carve out a unique identity in the mountain biking world—one where skill and creativity took center stage.

Now based in Squamish, British Columbia, Rémy is perfectly positioned to take advantage of some of the world’s best trails while continuing to produce inspiring content for his audience. “I moved to Squamish in 2018 because Whistler didn’t make financial sense, but honestly, the riding here is just as good—if not better.”

The grind behind the glamor

For anyone thinking creating YouTube content is a walk in the park, Rémy is quick to set the record straight. “I work way harder now than if I had a regular full-time job,” he says. Every video involves hours of preparation, practice and post-production. “Even when I’m just using a GoPro, it’s not as simple as putting it on and hitting record. I treat every shot like it’s a world cup run.”

This attention to detail extends beyond the bike. “I spend 50 hours a week just on my computer—emails, editing, planning—before I even touch the bike,” he explains. It’s this relentless work ethic that has set him apart. “My main quality is that I work harder than anyone else. Whether it’s riding or making content, I’ll do something over and over until I get it right.”

A big part of this work includes communicating and working with his sponosrs. They include Propain Backcountry, Norrøna, GoPro, Ergon, OneUp, Topeak, E13, Maxxis, DVO, Camelbak, Hayes, Julbo Rotor, Saris, Time, Fizik, Ridewrap, Steady Rack and Trailforks.

Balancing art and audience

One of the biggest challenges Rémy faces is balancing creativity with audience appeal. “Sometimes the stuff I really want to do doesn’t get views and I know that going in,” he admits. But for Rémy, the quality of the work often matters more than the numbers. “I’m way more proud of a well-produced video or one with a great message, even if it gets fewer views, than something average that blows up.”

That said, there are always surprises. “Sometimes the videos I think aren’t that great do really well. It’s funny, but it’s never as satisfying as when I put everything into a project I’m proud of.”

The future of mountain biking content

“Even if you’re a racer, your marketability matters just as much as your results,” Rémy explains. “Look at someone like Jackson Goldstone—he’s not just talented; he’s entertaining to follow. That’s what makes him valuable.”

For Rémy, the plan is to keep pushing his own boundaries. “I’ve been investing in better video equipment and learning new skills, so I can keep improving what I create. My goal is to share what I’ve learned from riding and bring something valuable to the community.”

Advice for aspiring creators

If you’re thinking about following in his footsteps, Rémy has simple but tough advice: “Be passionate, work hard and stick with it. Results come with time, but only if you’re willing to put in the effort.” And when it comes to the grind, he doesn’t sugarcoat it. “People have no idea how much work goes into this. It’s constant. But if you love it, it’s worth it.”