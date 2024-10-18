Behind the scenes of Casey Brown’s Rampage

The first ever women’s division of Rampage took place last week and Peter Wojnar had the foresight to document the whole thing from Casey Brown’s perspective. Casey Brown’s journey to Rampage has been relentless. Her career has been all about fighting for equal footing in a male-dominated space. From her roots on a New Zealand farm to tearing up the mountains of Revelstoke, BC, Casey’s story is one of grit. Initially a skier and snowboarder, her brother Sam pushed her toward mountain biking. Fast-forward to today—her fearless riding has cemented her place at Rampage, where she continues to shatter expectations in the freeride world.