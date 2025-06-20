Ben Hildred climbs 1 million feet in 100 days

Ben Hildred doesn’t have an elevator pitch for his million-foot mission. He doesn’t really need one.

“I think I’m still trying to figure out the why,” he says in the documentary. “People ask me and I’m like… I don’t know. Should there be a why? Does there need to be a why?”

For 100 consecutive days, Hildred climbed 10,000 vertical feet—every single day—on a mountain bike. That’s 3,048 metres daily. Hildred didn’t just flirt with suffering. He made it a daily ritual.

From routine to obsession

The attempt began on January 1st, with Hildred groggy from lack of sleep and anxious about what he was about to begin. But that unease didn’t last long.

“I’ve learned a lot about willpower and what you can do if you remove choice from the equation,” he says. “If you wake up at 4 a.m. and there’s no choice, it’s easier to go out and get it done.”

Leaving the house was the hardest part. The riding? That came next. As the days stacked up, so did the altitude—and the sacrifice.

“You ride your bike and then you recover to ride your bike. You can’t feel extra tired and not recover. Otherwise, you’ll never catch up with yourself.”

Fuelled by pizza and loneliness

To keep up with the caloric demands of the effort, Hildred developed a system. One pizza for every 10,000 feet climbed. Muesli and oat milk in the mornings. Protein shakes when he could stomach them. Most days, he rode alone.

“It’s been wildly isolating,” he says. “I have three or four friends who come up and do laps now and again, which is really nice, but other than that I don’t really see anyone.”

That isolation extended beyond the saddle.

“I felt overwhelmed in a café the other day. So many people.”

Head down, brain off

The physical toll was obvious—fatigue, digestive issues, cracked hands—but the mental gymnastics were harder to define.

“You learn to just put your brain in a bucket,” Hildred says. “I’m not sure some people would call it meditative. For me, it felt quite the opposite.”

He became obsessed with the numbers, especially on wet days when motivation was low and distractions were many.

“When you’re struggling, the numbers are everything. The only thing that mattered.”

Day 100: A five-scoop moment

On the final day, a crowd joined him for his last lap.

“That last day was amazing,” Hildred says. “It did feel like a Forest Gump moment at the top.”

When it was done, the math was final: 305,039 metres. Over 5,000 kilometres. One million feet, climbed by one man.

At the pub later that night, surrounded by friends, Hildred was asked if he was proud of himself.

“I’m learning how to be proud of myself,” he said. “Not yet. Yeah… not yet.”

The gnarly part

Hildred’s ride wasn’t Red Bull gnarly—no death-defying stunts or viral berm hits. But it was gnarly in its own way. Repetitive, painful, isolating, relentless.

And inspiring. YouTube comments call him a legend, a hero, a flat pedal god. One person wrote:

“Performance just entered another level. At the intersection of time and distance sits the power of commitment as a king on his throne.”