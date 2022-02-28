Bernard Kerr’s urban DH crash is insane

Urban downhill racing is a special type of crazy. If dodging trees in the woods wasn’t hard enough, urban DH events send riders flying down staircases, between walls and railings and over road gaps, with zero margin for error.

During qualifying at Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo, Bernard Kerr get a glimpse of what can go wrong when you get just a tiny bit off line. The Pivot Factory Racing rider and team manager was sent pinballing down a long set of stairs after getting bucked on a flat landing.

Kerr somehow walked away from that intact. But he did opt to sit out finals. You can watch more angles of the crash – if you need to – below.

Other riders had a better time in Chile. Watch the full winning runs from Red Bull Valparaiso below.