The best 7 World Cup downhill runs of 2021

Struggling to get stoked about 2022? Red Bull brings back the stoke in just seven runs. Seven of the most incredible, inspiring, edge-of-your-seat World Cup downhill runs, that is.

2021 was one heck of a season for the gravity crowd. First-time elite winners, returning champions, truly epic mud madness and so much more. It was such a wild year at the World Cup races that not even the G.O.A.T.’s historic win in Val di Sole could earn him a spot on this list. (Or maybe he just needs a different helmet sponsor…)

Take a quick look back at how amazing racing was in 2021 and start counting down the days until the 2022 season starts!

Downhill Runs to Remember in 2021

Red Bull says this about its list:

Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2021 has treated us with infinite amounts of wild downhill MTB racing. At times things got so heated even Rob Warner almost lost his voice, remember? No worries if you don’t, here are seven DH runs to remember from 2021: