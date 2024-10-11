Bienvenido Aguado comes up short on his canyon gap at Rampage 2024

In the ongoing stream of gnarly crashes coming out of Rampage 2024, hopefully this is one of the last ones. Beinvenido Aguado absolutely destroyed his fancy new bike (his rear wheel at the very least) and is seemingly okay. He came up short on a dang significant canyon gap. According to his Instagram, he’s okay and hopes to compete tomorrow. His mechanic is going to be busy.

“I took a lil soft spot on the berm before the drop and I had to commit to not land in the canyon but walked away somehow,

now I know the speed at list 🤗 Nothing too serious and hopefully able to drop tomorrow!”

God speed Bienvenido! See all the action Saturday at noon EST.