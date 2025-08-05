Big air and big battles at Crankworx SilverStar

The 2025 Crankworx Summer Series wrapped up in style Sunday with slopestyle finals at SilverStar Mountain Resort. Polish powerhouse David Godziek threw down a massive 92.83-point run to take the win in the men’s field, while Sweden’s Alma Wiggberg soared to gold on the women’s side with a 93.67.

The week long festival saw top riders from around the world mixing with Canadian up-and-comers. With fast, flowing dirt jumps and big-feature senders, SilverStar’s Signature slopestyle course made for an awesome spectator event.

Germany’s Tobey Miley claimed second in the men’s event with a 90.5, just ahead of Swiss rider Lucas Huppert, who bumped his score to 87.83 on his second run. In the women’s field, German duo Johanna Nussbaumer (91) and Patricia Druwen (86.17) rounded out the podium.

Several Canadians broke into the slopestyle top ten, including Jack Feick (7th), Jaden Chipman (8th) and Liam Baylis (9th). In the women’s event, Zoe Witwicki (6th) held it down for the home team.

Cruz, Johnset win SilverStar downhill

Canadians put on a strong showing in the elite downhill race, with Tegan Cruz grabbing the men’s win ahead of Luke Wayman and Dane Jewett. Jack Menzies and Kirk McDowell rounded out the top five.

On the women’s side, Norway’s Millie Johnset led the field, followed by Canadians Emmy Lan, Andrea Lanthier Nadeau, Sigourney Dejong and Geza Rodgers in fifth.

Gilchrist doubles up in dual slalom and pump track

Australian Ryan Gilchrist had a standout week, winning both the dual slalom and pump track events. At Friday’s dual slalom course, Gilchrist edged Tegan Cruz for the win. On Saturday, he topped a stacked pump track field, besting Niels Bensink (NED) and Canada’s Bas van Steenbergen.

On the women’s side, American Jordy Scott and Australia’s Caroline Buchanan traded wins. Buchanan took gold in the dual slalom, with Scott in second. But Scott struck back on the pump track, finishing first ahead of Buchanan and Britain’s Martha Gill.

Another strong showing for SilverStar

With bluebird weather and decent crowds, the Crankworx Summer Series at SilverStar once again delivered the goods. The event gave Canada’s next generation a chance to share the course with the world’s best—and they’re looking more comfortable every year. Now on to the big show in Whistler…