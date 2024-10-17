Big changes for 2025 WHOOP UCI mountain bike World Series

The UCI just dropped some serious updates for the 2025 WHOOP UCI mountain bike World Series, and they’re the biggest since the series began in ‘91. These changes are all about stepping up the sport, making it more competitive, and giving athletes a clear path from national to world cup stages. Expect tighter qualification, better visibility for teams and riders, and new opportunities for up-and-coming talent to shine. It’s all about making mountain biking bigger, better, and more accessible for fans and riders alike.

Streamlined teams

One of the biggest changes for 2025? The way riders qualify for a UCI World Cup. It’s all about tightening up the field, focusing on the best athletes for more intense racing. Teams will now register under two categories: gravity (downhill and enduro) and endurance (cross-country and short track), with a cap of 20 teams per category. Plus, wildcard slots will give underdog riders and teams a shot. This streamlined setup boosts visibility and long-term growth, making racing even more engaging for fans.

Updated qualifying systems for downhill

The qualifying process is getting streamlined with a two-round system. Elite riders will first battle in Q1, with the top 20 Men and top 10 Women going straight to finals. The rest will face off in Q2 for a last shot at finals. Notably, protection status is gone—so no more preferential treatment based on past results. This is all about pure performance, and now 15 Women will make the cut for finals, up from 10.

Fan Engagement with Career Numbers

The 2025 reforms don’t just focus on racing—they’re upping the game on how riders and teams present themselves. Past UCI World Cup winners in cross-country olympic or downhill will now choose personal colors and a career number, adding a personal touch and legacy to the sport. This boosts rider identity, engaging fans even more. The iconic number 1 will be reserved for the current series leader, with a leader’s jersey and number plate awarded after each World Cup.

Enduro adjustments

Enduro sees the addition of junior categories, while e-enduro takes a pause to allow for future development. UCI e-enduro remains an open category for the world championships, but the World Cup format will evolve.

Looking Ahead

With these changes, the 2025 season promises heightened competition and fan engagement. Chris Ball from WBD Sports calls these moves a “turning point,” while UCI’s Peter Van den Abeele emphasizes the continued growth and global reach of mountain biking.