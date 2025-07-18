Big names shine in Canadian XCC Championship

If you’ve been following the world cup, it was no surprise to see Jennifer Jackson win the women’s XCC championship race Thursday night in Langford. Currently ranked sixth in the world and defending her national XCC title, Jackson seems unstoppable this year.

Ella MacPhee rolled in second, with Marin Lowe rounding out the podium in third. Emilly Johnston and Laurie Arsenault took fourth and fifth in what was a stacked field — and a good warm-up for the weekend’s main events.

Woods on form ahead of XCO nationals

On the men’s side, Carter Woods grabbed the top spot. Woods, ranked 13th in the world, has had a standout season so far and looks ready for Sunday’s XCO showdown.

Cole Punchard and Ian Ackert rounded out the top three. If the podium went five deep, Gunnar Holmgren and Leandre Bouchard would have been up there too — both well within striking distance.

Strong start to Langford Bikefest

Thursday’s short track set the tone for a big weekend at Langford Bikefest, with Canada’s top riders chasing national titles in XCC, XCO and team relay disciplines at Jordie Lunn Bike Park.

Results

Elite women’s XCC results — Top 10

1. Jennifer Jackson (Orbea Fox Factory Team), BC — 19:36

2. Ella Macphee (Wilier Vittoria Factory Team), BC — 19:46 (+10s)

3. Marin Lowe (Liv Factory Racing), BC — 20:17 (+41s)

4. Emilly Johnston (Scott-Sram MTB Racing Team), BC — 20:31 (+55s)

5. Laurie Arsenault (Pittstop Racing Team), QC — 20:39 (+1:03)

6. Nicole Bradbury (Caledon Hills Cycling Armada), ON — 20:42 (+1:06)

7. Ella Myers (Gravity Academy), AB — 20:57 (+1:21)

8. Sandra Walter (Cabtech Racing Team), BC — 21:03 (+1:27)

9. Roxane Vermette (Delta Marriott Mont-Sainte-Anne), QC — 21:20 (+1:44)

10. Catryana Marcotte (Siboire QuiRoule), QC — 21:25 (+1:49)

Elite men’s XCC results — Top 10

1. Carter Woods (Giant Factory Off Road Team), BC — 22:07

2. Cole Punchard (Cannondale Factory Racing), ON — 22:07 (s.t.)

3. Ian Ackert (Trek Future Racing), ON — 22:20 (+13s)

4. Gunnar Holmgren (Trek Factory Racing – Pirelli), ON — 22:23 (+16s)

5. Leandre Bouchard (Cyclone d’Alma), QC — 22:39 (+32s)

6. Raphael Auclair (Pivot Cycles – OTE), QC — 22:43 (+36s)

7. Tyler Orschel (Pan American Union Racing), ON — 22:43 (s.t.)

8. Mika Comaniuk (Pittstop Racing Team), QC — 22:46 (+39s)

9. Owen Clark (Pivot Cycles – OTE), ON — 22:49 (+42s)

10. Soren Weselake (Charge Racing), MB — 22:53 (+46s)