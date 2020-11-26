Many trail builders and riders had a bit more time on their hands than expected this summer. Matt Bolton was one of them and, from the looks of Big Wild, the Squamish rider made better use of that time than most.

You may remember Matt Bolton as the rider who shared a near-vertical granite face with an ascending rock climber earlier this summer.

Turns out, that move – impressive as it was – wasn’t the only project Bolton had on the go. Big Wild shows his process of building, then riding an impressive new line deep in the woods above Squamish, B.C.

While Big Wild is an engrossing watch all on its own, this likely isn’t the last we’ll see of the project. Dig in now, whatever comes next should be good.

Big Wild: A Squamish Trail Building Project

What does OneUp Components have to say about their rider’s project?

“A short story documenting Matt Bolton’s covid trail building project in the Squamish backcountry.”

Simple and to the point. Just like Bolton’s video. No messing around.