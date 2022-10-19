Bike Check: A stunning Rampage-edition Shore for William Robert

Rampage is back and that means all kinds of amazing custom bikes for the 18 riders selected for the invite-only freeride competition in Utah. France’s William Robert will drop in for his first-ever Rampage on a stunning Norco Shore Park painted by B.C.’s Fresh Paints of Whistler.

The Shore frame is painted like marble, laced with lines of gold, and is inspired by Robert’s hometown of Fontainebleau, France. Mavic chipped in a matching set of DeeMax wheels.

Marble frame, custom Mavic wheels Rims and hubs are just for Robert's Rampage bike Robert's first Rampage Full custom Fresh Paint's work kept safe by Ride Wrap Big brakes for big moves SR Suntour suspension and Chromag parts Norco Shore, just a little different SR Suntour's shock, encased in marble

Robert’s Rampage-edition Norco Shore Park is finished off with suspension from SR Suntour, parts from Chromag, Magura and Sensus and tan-walled tires from Hutchinson. Ion is adding a custom kit for competition day while Ride Wrap frame protection is keeping the Fresh Paints of Whistler work clean through practice.

2022 Red Bull Rampage is live on Friday October 21st at 10 AM Mountain Time in Canada on Red Bull TV (or ESPN+ in the U.S.A.)