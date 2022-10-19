Bike Check: A stunning Rampage-edition Shore for William Robert
Marble and gold Norco to take on the cliffs of UtahPhoto by: Norco
Rampage is back and that means all kinds of amazing custom bikes for the 18 riders selected for the invite-only freeride competition in Utah. France’s William Robert will drop in for his first-ever Rampage on a stunning Norco Shore Park painted by B.C.’s Fresh Paints of Whistler.
The Shore frame is painted like marble, laced with lines of gold, and is inspired by Robert’s hometown of Fontainebleau, France. Mavic chipped in a matching set of DeeMax wheels.
Marble frame, custom Mavic wheels
Rims and hubs are just for Robert's Rampage bike
Robert's first Rampage
Full custom
Fresh Paint's work kept safe by Ride Wrap
Big brakes for big moves
SR Suntour suspension and Chromag parts
Norco Shore, just a little different
SR Suntour's shock, encased in marble
Robert’s Rampage-edition Norco Shore Park is finished off with suspension from SR Suntour, parts from Chromag, Magura and Sensus and tan-walled tires from Hutchinson. Ion is adding a custom kit for competition day while Ride Wrap frame protection is keeping the Fresh Paints of Whistler work clean through practice.
2022 Red Bull Rampage is live on Friday October 21st at 10 AM Mountain Time in Canada on Red Bull TV (or ESPN+ in the U.S.A.)