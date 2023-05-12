Bike Check: Peter Disera’s Pivot Mach 4 SL
Disera brother's make their first World Cup appearance in Pivot Cycles-OTE colours in Nove Mesto this weekendPhoto by: Pivot Cycles-OTE / YouTube
Peter Disera, the Canadian elite men’s cross country national champion (current and a couple years before that) has a new team for 2023. With the new kit comes a new race bike. For Disera, and his brother Quinton who also joins the Quebec-based Pivot Cycles-OTE squad, that’s the Pivot Mach 4 SL.
Disera dives into the details of his new race whip, all the way from Nove Mesto. He and Quinton will make their first World Cup appearance in Pivot Cycles-OTE’s blue kit there this weekend.