Bike Check: Rob Britton and Alex Wild’s Leadville 100 race whips

Semi-retired Canadian pro road racer turned XC and gravel specialist, Rob Britton rode to 10th in the men’s Leadville 100 on Saturday. While Britton has mountain bike roots, a top-10 at the iconic Colorado XC Marathon against a stacked field of Life Time Grand Prix racers is a very solid effort.

Britton rode a very speed-focused Factor Lando mountain bike for the effort. Designed for fast rolling on the long flat sections (between long hills), Britton’s Lando has Schwalbe Thunder Burt tires hiding Cush Core inserts on fast Race Face carbon fibre rims. The carbon fibre frame and Fox 32 Step-Cast fork keep the bike light for climbing fast at elevation in Colorado. Check out details below.

Rob Britton’s Leadville 100 build Factor Lando

Factor Lando. Photo: Life Time Very fast Thunder Burt rubber from Schwalbe on Race Face Turbine SL wheels (with Cush Core installed). Photo: Life Time Four-piston Shimano XTR brakes on that Fox 32 SC. Photo: Life Time Big pulleys from Ceramic Speed to get every extra watt into forward momentum. Photo: Life Time Race Face oversize Vault hubs anchor the Turbine SL wheels. Photo: Life Time

Alex Wild’s custom Leadville 100 Specialized Epic

Alex Wild finished a few spots behind Britton, ending his day in 16th in the men’s race. The American is adding to his race effort with a parallel fundraising goal. Wild is cleaning his Specialized Epic S-Works race bike from Leadville 100, then auctioning it off to benefit Outride, a nonprofit dedicated to getting more youth on bikes. The auction page isn’t live yet, but you can still donate to Wild’s campaign for Outride here, and watch for news of when the auction starts.