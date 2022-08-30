Bike Fest is back at Horseshoe Valley

Horseshoe Resort is giving Ontario one more big bash to celebrate summer trails. The third annual Horseshoe Valley Mountain Bike Festival will run from September 16-18, 2022.

The three-day festival brings together riders of all ages and abilities, with racing and other activities as well as an expo area with top brands and even a movie premiere.

We Are One Composites, the Kamloops, B.C.-based will be travelling east to host Saturday’s mountain bike movie premiere of its project with Justin Skinner.

While Bike Fest isn’t just about racing, there will be plenty of opportunities for experienced and up-and-coming racers to test their skills against the clock.

Races include:

● Dual Slalom

● Downhill presented by Smith Optics

● Enduro presented by Bateman’s Bike Co.

There’s also a kids zone, guided women’s bike rides, live racing and, as mentioned, a movie premier.

“The Horseshoe Valley area is a cycling hub. Horseshoe Resort is surrounded by world-class mountain bike single track, rolling roads and gravel trails. The resort has invested heavily into building the province’s only lift-access mountain bike trails. We are looking forward to introducing more cyclists to the region and sharing our passion and excitement for all things biking,” said Jonathan Reid, Vice President of Ski Resorts, Horseshoe Resort.

Details and registration: 2022 Horseshoe Valley Bike Fest