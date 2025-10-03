Bike historian Dylan Tremblay digs up five inverted forks

With Fox’s new Podium fork back in the chatter, Dylan Tremblay went to the vault and hauled out five single-crown inverted icons. Not a buyer’s guide, more a hands-on history lesson. The theme is simple: early adopters chased stiffness, small-bump sensitivity and big-time style by flipping the script. Some of it worked beautifully. Some of it leaked oil on the garage floor. All of it pushed tech forward.

Mountain Cycle Suspenders (circa 1992)

Probably the original mountain bike inverted single crown. Tremblay’s sample wears “Secret Agent” decals and battle scars, which feels right for a fork that arrived when most bikes were still rigid. Highlights: a beefy crown, replaceable steerer, replaceable dropouts and one of the first disc setups: a Pro Stop brake with its own hub and rotor. Travel was a “whopping” 2 inches and complete weight around 5.5 lb with brake. In 1992 the fork-caliper-hub bundle listed at US$549, a serious outlay to bolt the future to your front end. In Tremblay’s words, “The first inverted single crown fork in mountain biking… everything about this fork is ahead of its time for ’92.”

Halson Design Inverted

A niche fork you saw in magazine ads more than on showroom floors. Machined brace up top, a full-length custom boot down the legs and elastomer guts that, shockingly, survived three decades in Tremblay’s sample without turning to tar. About 80 mm travel, roughly 5.5 lb and advertised around US$300 back then. The pitch was less oil, less mess, more simplicity.

Halson Design PDS (1995)

Halson’s follow-up added shape and swagger. Wider, stiffer crown, more tire clearance and the “Pneumatic Damping System” for a touch of sophistication over the elastomer stack. Travel crept to about 2.5 inches and weight dropped to around 3.5 lb. The clever bit is the sliding brake arch that rides in notches on the legs so the arch never binds as the fork moves. Anodized purple and made in the USA.

Marzocchi Shiver SC (2002–2005)

Silver legs, gothic font, coil-oil internals and the first single-crown mountain bike fork to rock a 20 mm thru-axle. Early versions offered about 100 mm of travel and weighed in the mid-5-pound range, around US$600 new. Tremblay’s piece came from a Rocky Mountain employee and may be a prototype featuring a bolt-on crown and slimmer dropouts compared to later production models. Plus it’s missing the iconic fork guards; worth remembering because scratched stanchions meant weeping seals. Made in Italy.

Manitou Dorado SC (early 2000s)

Rare, gorgeous, stupidly expensive and a decade-long hunt for Tremblay to find. Around 130 mm travel with carbon legs bonded into an alloy crown, a titanium spring inside and Manitou’s hex thru-axle for stiffness. Weight hovered near 5.5 lb. Compression on top, rebound on the bottom, shockingly plush for its era. As Tremblay says, it’s a beauty you almost hate to risk, but he still wants to “throw it on a bike and shred it.”

The one that got away

Tremblay’s still hunting a Marzocchi RAC to round out the single-crown set. Until then, the collection tells a clear story: inverted wasn’t a fad, it was a frontier. Sometimes leaky, sometimes heavy, often brilliant.