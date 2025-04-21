Bike-riding robot can now do front flips

You thought it peaked with bunnyhops and backwards riding? Think again. The Ultra Mobile Vehicle (UMV) from the RAI Institute just learned how to do front flips. As in, full-send, tire-over-head acrobatics. Just a couple months ago, this little AI-powered prodigy had the internet losing it over its ability to track stand, bunnyhop and ride backwards. Now, it’s clearing front flip drops. And getting comments from guys like R. Willy saying, “that’s exactly how I’d do it.”

Is it still riding what looks like a carbon Specialized Hotwalk balance bike? Sure is.

From balance to bangers

What makes this bike bot so wild isn’t just that it’s pulling freestyle tricks—it’s learning them. The UMV runs on Reinforcement Learning, which is basically AI’s version of trial and error. Like a toddler with limitless energy, it keeps trying until it sticks the landing.

According to Synopsys.com, reinforcement learning is “the science of decision making.” Think of it as AI figuring out the best move through practice—no coach, no rulebook, just feedback from the world.

Smarter, stronger, sendier?

The RAI Institute still hasn’t responded to interview requests (possibly too busy re-watching its own viral clips), but their goal is crystal clear: build highly adaptable machines that can go anywhere—and now, do anything. On their site, executive director Marc Raibert says:

“We need to make robots smarter, more agile and dexterous, and generally easier to use — more like people… Robots will increase productivity, free people from dangerous work, care for the disabled and generally help people live better lives.”

That’s a noble goal. But let’s be honest—this particular robot looks like it’s training for a Crankworx invite.

What’s next? A tailwhip?

The implications are as wild as the tricks. This tech could be used for search and rescue, autonomous transport, or even hazardous terrain navigation—anywhere balance, speed, and adaptability matter. But for now, it’s just casually front flipping off picnic tables, which feels like both a flex and a warning.

You want to really impress us robo? Let’s see you do a nothing, a no-hander (tuck or suicide) or a bike flip.