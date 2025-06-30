Bike tossed off Whistler bridge in viral video—just days after cougar closures

Just days after Blackcomb Mountain was partially shut down due to aggressive cougar sightings, a now-viral Instagram video shows a man throwing a bike off a bridge during a heated confrontation. The footage, shows the man yelling threats, pacing erratically and ultimately hurling a rider’s bike into the creek below.

“I’m sorry,” one of the riders says repeatedly, trying to calm the situation. “We’re sorry, we’ll leave.”

The man, unfazed, references the recent wildlife closures: “You know there’s a cougar around here. The cougar is chasing people.”

Whistler Bike Park responds

Whistler Bike Park confirmed they’re aware of the incident and are taking action.

“Our team has been in contact with all three individuals involved and appropriate measures will be taken in response to this unacceptable incident. The safety of our guests is our top priority.”

Many in the comment section claim he’s a familiar face on the hill. Some say he’s local. Others aren’t so sure.

Riders weigh in

The post sparked hundreds of comments and theories about what happened. One user, @ssam.stephens, wrote: “Holy f*** I sat next to this dude on the chair lift. Dude was in another world.”

That comment alone triggered a flood of replies:

“@ssam.stephens this is why you don’t do drugs, kid,” replied @toddcycles.

“@ssam.stephens I bet wtf did he take? Dude’s nuts 😂,” added @mountaingoat87.



“@ssam.stephens this guy is a local… dude is high… but his tables are pretty sick to watch,” added @loamaddict.

Others debated whether the man was on drugs—or should’ve been. “@beno_nz the guy should clearly be on some drugs. He’s insane.” “Or off some drugs,” replied @richardkwebb.

Just days after cougar sightings

The strange episode comes on the heels of a rare wildlife incident.

“This incident follows aggressive cougar activity at the nearby Whistler Mountain Bike Park over the weekend (of June 21), where mountain bikers were stalked and pursued by cougars,” said a Conservation Officer Service spokesperson. “Stalking, chasing and being in close proximity with people is unusual and concerning cougar behaviour.”

Throwing people’s bikes of bridges is also concerning behaviour.