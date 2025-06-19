Black snake chaos: Goldstone and Dunne rip Val di Sole in GoPro POV preview

Val di Sole’s infamous Black Snake track is back—and somehow even gnarlier. In a new GoPro POV preview, Jackson Goldstone and Ronan Dunn trade places and lines down what might be the most physically brutal course of the 2025 world cup calendar. Shot entirely on GoPro, the raw footage captures the high-speed chaos, dusty roost and constant improvisation that define this Italian beast.

“Super dry and dusty,” says Goldstone early in the video. “I’m going to be struggling to see because Ronan’s going to be kicking up lots of dirt.”

New sections, same brutality

There are a lot of changes to the track this year, including a completely new section near the top and some sneaky reroutes that force riders to gamble on unfamiliar lines.

“I don’t know which is faster,” says Goldstone as he darts into a fresh cut, “but oh my gosh, it’s soft. I can’t even see the ground below me.”

By the halfway point, the pair dive into Val di Sole’s signature root webs, sniper rocks and off-camber turns—terrain that’s taken out the world’s best riders year after year. It’s chaotic, physical and fast. And they’re somehow still talking mid-run.

Flat out to the finish

From a mid-track rock garden that looks like a meteor strike to a fast motorway-style section with a huge step-down, the course keeps the pressure on right to the bottom. The final straight is classic Val di Sole—fast, loose and violent—with Goldstone clinging on and still making jokes.

The preview ends with the two riders sliding into the finish area laughing, arms pumped and adrenaline maxed.

“That was actually not that bad,” says Dunn.

“Pretty good,” Goldstone agrees, breathing hard.

Fourth round fire

The POV preview is for the fourth round of the 2025 UCI downhill world cup. Known for chewing up bikes and bodies, Val di Sole is often a turning point in the overall standings. But if Goldstone and Dunne’s preview is any indication, it’s also going to be wildly entertaining. This year’s Black Snake is as rowdy as ever.