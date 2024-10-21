BMXers take over the streets of NYC

This past weekend BMXers reeked havoc on the traffic of New York City with the final Don of the Streets contest happening in the Big Apple. With $10,000 up for grabs, X Games riders like Chad Kerley, Garrett Reynolds, Brett Silva and so many more attended the street event.

Spread around eight different, legendary street spots, including the Brooklyn Banks, the ruckus continued through the majority of Saturday, with riders hucking, sliding, griding, spinning and crashing to the crowd’s delight.

An estimated 1000 riders attended and somehow judging took place. Brett Silva took the cash, the pinky ring and the title of Don of the Streets for the second year in a row.

Austin Augie organized the fourth and final stop of the Don of the Streets NYC chapter; the first one was a couple years back, where he put up $5000 of his own money to make it happen.

The next Don of the Streets is happening in Austin, Texas. No doubt it’ll get weird.