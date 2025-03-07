BoneshakerMTB and Gremlin’s Vintage Mountain Bike Show brings retro rigs to Toronto

There’s something special about seeing a bike from another era—thumb shifters that feel like a handshake with history and paint jobs so loud they make modern stealth builds look like they’re in witness protection. That’s the energy that pulsed through Toronto’s second annual Vintage Mountain Bike Show, put together by BoneshakerMTB and Gremlin’s Bicycle Emporium out of London, Ontario.

By all accounts, it was a hit. “We were super, super happy with the turnout,” said Mason Lover, who handles social media and marketing for Gremlin’s. “Lots of familiar faces, but also a bunch of new ones, which is always great.”

Mason admitted that the event came together in typical bike show fashion—last-minute scrambling and a healthy dose of barely contained chaos. “Things kind of came together in the last hour,” he laughed. “We were still getting bikes in and figuring out what was actually going to be displayed by yesterday afternoon.”

A museum on knobbies

The show was a rolling museum, a collection of history that you could actually touch (gently). Around 40 bikes lined the floor and the walls, all pre-2003, spanning different brands, styles and build philosophies. All were from a handful of dedicated collectors, including Carson from Gremlin’s, Mike Berlin, Lucas Longman and Iain Cooper.

Mason noted that some collectors tend to fixate on one particular brand or model. “A few of them own a bunch of one particular thing,” he said. But there were also a couple similar bikes owned by different collectors. “Like the Fat Chances—there were two aquafades side by side, built slightly differently, and it was cool to see how two guys would have put them together almost the same but with subtle differences.”

And then there’s the money factor. Vintage mountain bikes aren’t just nostalgia pieces; they’re collector’s items with serious price tags. “Someone said one of the Cook Bros was around $50,000,” Mason said. “Last year, the one on the floor was about $60K, so that makes sense. Just ballpark it at ‘really expensive and I cannot afford that.’”

More than just bikes

The show wasn’t just about ogling old-school rides—it was a full-blown gathering of like-minded folks who appreciate steel frames, antiquated brakes and the era before suspension got complicated. The vibe was laid-back, fueled by free beer from Modelo, giveaways and even a pinball machine with prizes. “It’s always fun to bring people together around a common interest,” Mason said. “A lot of the time, that includes beer and other fun incentives.”

The best part? The event was totally free. “We don’t charge admission,” Mason explained. “We feel like it draws a better crowd that way. Unless costs get wildly out of hand, we’d rather just keep it free for the people who really care.”

All weekend long

If you’re in the big smoke and want to check it out, head on over to 165 Geary Avenue, Unit 4. The show is open from 12-6 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You won’t regret it.