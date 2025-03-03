Bonkers POV from the winning run at Red Bull’s urban downhill

The 21st edition of Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo delivered yet another intense showdown in the historic Chilean city, with Tomáš Slavík reclaiming the King of the Port title for a record-tying fourth time. The Czech rider, known for his dominance in urban downhill racing, secured victory with a blistering time of 2m 18.828s.

Redemption for Slavík

Slavík came into the race with one goal—redemption. After a heartbreaking mechanical issue in 2024, where his chain snapped just seconds into his run, he was determined to leave nothing to chance this time. Despite technical challenges and mistakes in qualifiers, the 37-year-old delivered when it mattered, putting together a near-flawless final run.

“The day wasn’t perfect. I faced some technical issues and made mistakes during the qualifiers, but in the final, I managed to put together a perfect run. I had to take some sections a bit slower to be careful in the corners—normally my strong point—but in the end, I managed the race well, and I’m happy with the result,” said Slavík after his victory.

With wins in 2017, 2018, 2023, and now 2025, Slavík now shares the record for the most Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo victories alongside Chile’s Antonio Leiva and Slovakia’s Filip Polc.

A tight battle

Local favorite Felipe Agurto came within fractions of a second of the win, clocking 2m 19.029s to take second place in front of an electric Chilean crowd. It’s a repeat of his 2024 result, proving once again that he’s one of the top riders in the series.

Defending race champion Lucas Borba rounded out the podium, making it three consecutive years of top-three finishes for the Brazilian.

Tough day for title contenders

It was a rough race for Juanfer Vélez and Sebastián Holguín, who came into Valparaíso sitting second and third in the Red Bull Cerro Abajo series standings after the Genova round. Both Colombian riders struggled, sliding out of podium contention and losing valuable points in the overall standings.

Vélez, the fastest qualifier, was on pace to challenge Slavík’s time but lost traction in the middle section of the course, crashing out of contention for a first Valparaíso win.

One more stop

With Valparaíso in the books, riders will take a short break before heading to Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo in Mexico on March 29, the final stop of the 2024/25 Red Bull Cerro Abajo series.

Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo 2025 Final Results

Tomáš Slavík (CZE) – 2m 18.828s Felipe Agurto (CHI) – 2m 19.029s Lucas Borba (BRA) – 2m 19.541s Roger Vieira (BRA) – 2m 19.543s Gonzalo Gajdosech (ARG) – 2m 19.968s Johannes Fischbach (GER) – 2m 21.663s Felipe Benavides (CHI) – 2m 22.933s Douglas Vieira (BRA) – 2m 23.266s Alex Rudeau (FRA) – 2m 23.380s Jeronimo Paez (ARG) – 2m 24.083s

With just one round left, the Cerro Abajo title race is still wide open—expect another showdown when the world’s best urban downhill riders hit the streets of Guanajuato later this month. Check out the insane video of Slavík’s winning run below. And if you want to replay all the action, it’s also below.