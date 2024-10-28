Bonkers urban DH from the streets of India

With the 2025 season of Cerro Abajo (urban DH) about to kick off, the worldwide search for some of the best riders in the world has headed to India. The Red Bull Tlang Ruam, is much like the South American event; a gnarly downhill track through a major city. This time in the eastern Indian town of Aizawl; in the foothills of the Himalaya. It’s the first time Asia has hosted one of these races.

The track

The course is designed to test every ounce of skill, stamina and strategy. With a mix of sidewalk, stairs and alleyways it’s an intense and relentless ride. Tomas Slavik and Pedro Burns were on hand to mentor the riders from five different Asian countries.

Returning to the urban DH scene

For Chiang “Dan” Sheng Shan, the Red Bull Tlang Ruam race marked his comeback to urban downhill riding. At 30 (it was his birthday), Dan hadn’t competed in this intense format since his junior days, and the event coincided with his milestone birthday. “The morning of my birthday, my thoughts were just about having fun on the track,” he shared.

Tight competition and risky lines

In a field of top riders from across Asia, Dan’s experience ultimately helped him take the win despite mistakes during his final run. He almost veered off-track on the first corner and brushed a barricade mid-course but kept his cool. “I just told myself to calm down,” he admitted.

By the end, Dan clocked the fastest time, but the race held tense moments, including crashes by other contenders. “Rama [Teguh Adi Pratama] bounced back well in qualifying after his crash during the warm-up run,” Dan said, commending his competitor’s resilience.

Ready for South America

With this victory, Dan qualifies for Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo in 2025. Looking ahead, he’s eager but realistic. “I’m really excited…but I’m also aware that I’ll need to put in adequate training to race against the best.”

“This is a wonderful birthday gift,” Dan reflected.