Bontrager improves Evoke and Foray shoes
Improved tech add value to everyday riding footwear
Bontrager is revamping its mainstay off-road shoes, bringing more tech and value to Evoke and Foray mtb shoe lines. Both shoes maintain a strong focus on combining durability and performance for everyday use.
2021 Bontrager Evoke
For everyday rides and comfort on and off the bike, Bontrager’s revamped the Evoke shoe. A single Boa L6 dial replaces the previous versions trio of straps, providing dialled in fit on the fly.
Build around inForm Race last for a roomier, but still performance-minded fit, the Evoke uses a grippy Tachyon rubber sole, perforated uppers for ventilation, and “GnarGuard” rubberized protection on the toe and heel to make your shoes last for miles of abuse. Evoke are set at 6/14 on Bontrager’s stiffness scale, so you get efficient power transfer without the harshness of a purely race-focused shoe.
Battleship blue and orange
Bontrager Evoke - Quicksilver / Miami green
Black.
Bontrager offers the Evoke in three colours and unisex sizing from 36-48. The everyday performance shoe retails for $160.00 in Canada.
2021 Bontrager Foray
One step up in fit from the Evoke is Bontrager’s updated Foray. It uses the same Boa L6 dial, but adds an additional hook-and-loop strap on the toe box for fine tuning adjustment.
Boa L6 dial plus an additional strap for fine tuning fit.
Plenty of grip off the bike.
2-bolt cleat with adjustment markers to make matching L/R positioning easy, plus optional toe-spikes.
Toe box protection to make the Foray's last
inForm Race last offers a snug, but spacious fit
More protection from rocks and wear on the heels.
There’s generous rubberized protection at the toe-box and heels on the Foray, and the same inForm Race last as the Evoke. Tachyon rubber grip on a Nylon sole mixes efficient power transfer with comfort walking and hiking on foot. 2-bolt cleat mounts work with most standards, while optional toe spikes let you go for added grip in mud, or for cyclocross.
Bontrager Foray - Olive green / Orange
Quicksilver / black
Bontrager Foray - Black
Royal blue
Bontrager’s re-worked Foray comes in four colours and unisex sizing from 36-48, with half sizes from 38.5 – 45.5. The 2021 Foray retails for $215.00.
We’ve started testing a nice blue pair of Foray trail shoes. Stay tuned for a full review on Canadian MTB.
Both shoes carry Bontrager’s Unconditional 30-day Guarantee. Bontrager Evoke and Foray mountain bike shoes are available exclusively through Trek retailers and online at trekbikes.com.