Bontrager improves Evoke and Foray shoes

Bontrager is revamping its mainstay off-road shoes, bringing more tech and value to Evoke and Foray mtb shoe lines. Both shoes maintain a strong focus on combining durability and performance for everyday use.

2021 Bontrager Evoke

For everyday rides and comfort on and off the bike, Bontrager’s revamped the Evoke shoe. A single Boa L6 dial replaces the previous versions trio of straps, providing dialled in fit on the fly.

Build around inForm Race last for a roomier, but still performance-minded fit, the Evoke uses a grippy Tachyon rubber sole, perforated uppers for ventilation, and “GnarGuard” rubberized protection on the toe and heel to make your shoes last for miles of abuse. Evoke are set at 6/14 on Bontrager’s stiffness scale, so you get efficient power transfer without the harshness of a purely race-focused shoe.

Battleship blue and orange Bontrager Evoke - Quicksilver / Miami green Black.

Bontrager offers the Evoke in three colours and unisex sizing from 36-48. The everyday performance shoe retails for $160.00 in Canada.

2021 Bontrager Foray

One step up in fit from the Evoke is Bontrager’s updated Foray. It uses the same Boa L6 dial, but adds an additional hook-and-loop strap on the toe box for fine tuning adjustment.

Boa L6 dial plus an additional strap for fine tuning fit. Plenty of grip off the bike. 2-bolt cleat with adjustment markers to make matching L/R positioning easy, plus optional toe-spikes. Toe box protection to make the Foray's last inForm Race last offers a snug, but spacious fit More protection from rocks and wear on the heels.

There’s generous rubberized protection at the toe-box and heels on the Foray, and the same inForm Race last as the Evoke. Tachyon rubber grip on a Nylon sole mixes efficient power transfer with comfort walking and hiking on foot. 2-bolt cleat mounts work with most standards, while optional toe spikes let you go for added grip in mud, or for cyclocross.

Bontrager Foray - Olive green / Orange Quicksilver / black Bontrager Foray - Black Royal blue