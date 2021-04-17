Bontrager Line Comp 30 TLR wheels get tough

Bontrager Line Comp wheelset has long been an excellent value-for-performance option for mountain bikers. With a major overhaul for 2021, the Line Comp 30 TLR wheels keep that tradition going. Now, thanks to construction and design changes, they’re tougher than ever.

Bontrager Line Comp 30 TLR: What’s new

There are two major changes for the Line Comp 30 wheelset. The rim shape is significantly changed. Bontrager’s also using a stronger alloy for the rim.

First, Bontrager is now building the Line Comp’s from GL-609 alloy. This is the same material used for the downhill rims used by Trek Factory Racing. There’s obviously a focus on durability, whether you’re aiming to survive one run at worlds or a whole season of trail riding at home, with some consideration for weight and ride quality.

Second, Bontrager’s made the Line Comp’s shallower than previous generations. The 20-mm rim depth is aiming to make the rims more compliant for a better ride feel. The rims are 29-mm internally, with a 33-mm external width. The shallower rim depth is also supposed to be stronger.

All Line Comp 30’s now ship with the Rapid Drive 108 hubs, giving the wheelset very fast 3.3-degree engagement. This was an upgrade option on previous versions. The hubs use standard J-Bend spokes, for easy replacement, and tough alloy construction.

What is the same?

The Line Comp’s continue to ship with Bontrager’s TLR rim strip, valves and sealant. The wheelset is tubeless-ready, out of the box.

The rims are disc-only, and are 6-bolt compatible. Rapid Drive hubs come stock with SRAM XD Driver freehubs for 11 and 12-speed drivetrains. Bontrager says additional freehubs are available separately, but Trek’s website only lists Shimano HG 10/11-speed freehubs as alternative. That appears to mean Shimano’s 12-speed Microspline standard is not supported at this time.

Bontrager Line Comp 30: Prices, weights and availability

The refined Line Comp 30 wheelset is available in 29″ and 27.5″ diameters. The hubs use Boost 110/148 spacing (12-mm rear axle, 15-mm front). Together, the wheelset weighs in at 1,790 grams for the 27.5″ option and 1,955 grams for the 29-ers.

Bontrager Line Comp 30’s are available now through Trek’s website and local dealers. The wheelset retails for $570.00, or $200.00 for the front wheel and $270.00 for the rear wheel alone.