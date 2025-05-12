Booker wins Pietra Ligure thriller as Canadians start strong in Enduro World Cup opener

The UCI enduro world cup is back. And for its 2025 season opener, the series returned to its spiritual home on Italy’s Ligurian coast. Over two days of classic Mediterranean trail smashing, we got heartbreak, high-speed redemption arcs and a Canadian squad that looks ready to build momentum across the year. While Daniel Booker stole the men’s win in the final moments and Harriet Harnden was untouchable in the women’s race, Canadians Elly Hoskin and Andreane Lanthier Nadeau were right in the mix—and Evan Wall quietly turned heads with a career-best top 20.

Melamed battles back after flat ruins podium hopes

For Jesse Melamed, Pietra Ligure was a race of highs and lows. A torn sidewall on stage one pushed him to the back of the pack, but he clawed his way back with a ninth place on stage two and then outright won stage three, all with a tube in the back. Despite his comeback, he landed in 102nd overall.

“Maybe an enduro world cup first with a last place and first place stage in the same day?” said Melamed. “It’s a hard one to take, but I’m happy to be riding the way I want again. A long winter of work went into this.”

Evan Wall cracks top 20

Canadian Evan Wall quietly made the biggest move among the men’s field, finishing a strong 19th overall. With a nearly consistent top-30 stage times, Wall avoided the carnage and capitalized on mechanicals and crashes around him.

Lanthier Nadeau and Hoskin land inside women’s top 10

In the women’s field, two Canadians showed up and raced hard. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (6th) and Elly Hoskin (9th) both battled through long, technical stages and came away with valuable points.

Hoskin was candid in a post-race reflection: “I exceeded my expectations… not just because of the results but because of how little I let myself think about them. It was special to share this with my mom on Mother’s Day.”

Up next: Poland

The series heads to Bielsko-Biała, Poland, next weekend for the first gravity double-header of the year—enduro Saturday, downhill Sunday. Canadian riders will be looking to build on early-season momentum and, in Melamed’s case, push back toward the pointy end of the results sheet. Stay tuned.