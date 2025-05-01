Bosch unveils new CX-R motor for high-performance eMTBs

With 100Nm of torque, 750W peak output and a new ‘Race Mode,’ Bosch’s Performance Line CX-R motor is built for riders chasing podiums—or just more trail speed.

Built for power, tuned for precision

Bosch has just launched its most aggressive eMTB motor yet—the Performance Line CX-R. Designed with input from professional riders. It’s engineered for race-ready responsiveness, this new drive unit is built for one thing: serious trail speed. It delivers up to 100 Nm of torque and a peak power output of 750 W. The CX-R is Bosch’s most powerful motor to date. It also offers a whopping 400 per cent maximum support factor. That means your legs don’t have to work nearly as hard. Whether you’re hammering up steep climbs or sprinting out of corners.

Weighing just 2.7 kg, the CX-R also boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 277 W/kg—impressive for a system designed to take trail riding to the limit.

New sensors, new smarts

As part of Bosch’s “smart system” ecosystem, the CX-R motor doesn’t just rely on raw power—it’s also built to be intuitive and adaptable. High-end sensors measure rider input 1,000 times per second, giving riders consistent, reactive support when it matters most.

Gear shift detection is standard with derailleur drivetrains, helping extend drivetrain life and smooth out rough transitions. There’s also smart walk-assist. It has hill-hold functionality for hike-a-bike scenarios, and the system is fully tunable via Bosch’s eBike Flow app.

Race Mode and extended boost

The most headline-worthy addition might be the new Race Mode—an exclusive assist setting that delivers ultra-responsive power delivery and maximum extended boost. It’s a feature clearly aimed at competitive riders, but it also brings something new for experienced trail riders who want sharper acceleration and longer bursts of support over technical terrain.

A premium package

Bosch hasn’t skimped on materials either. Drawing inspiration from motorsports and aerospace, the CX-R features upgraded bearings, a refined crankshaft and a new housing designed for quiet operation. Paired with Bosch’s new PowerTube 600 battery, Kiox 400C display and ABS Pro braking, the system aims to offer a complete trail solution—lightweight, durable and seamlessly integrated.

Available soon—but not for everyone

The CX-R will roll out across select Bosch-equipped eMTBs starting in model year 2026. It’s likely to appear first on flagship builds from brands like Trek, Orbea, Commencal and Santa Cruz.

While pricing and full availability haven’t been released, it’s clear the CX-R isn’t aimed at casual riders. This is a race-grade motor system designed for riders pushing limits—on the clock or in the wild.

For Bosch, it’s another signal that high-performance eMTBs aren’t just a trend.