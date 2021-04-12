Bouchard leads Canadians at US Cup #1

After opening the 2021 season with an Short Track XC podium on Friday, Léandre Bouchard once again led the Canadian contingent in the standings in Sunday’s US Cup Olympic distance cross country race.

Bouchard (Pivot Cycles-OTE) finished sixth in the OZ Trails XCO, behind race winner Christopher Blevins. Keegan Swenson placed second, in a sprint finish with Blevins, with 19-year-old Riley Amos rounding out the podium in third.

Tyler Orschel (Durham Shredders) of Uxbridge, Ont. joined Bouchard in the top-10, finishing eighth despite a late-race flat tire. Tyler Clark, also of Ontario, placed 15th.

Daniela Campuzano of Mexico won the elite Women’s XCO at the OZ Trails US Cup. Campuzano beat out the U.S.’s Erin Huck in second and Haley Batten in third.

US Cup / PRO XCT racing continues next weekend, April 16-18, 2021, back in Fayetteville, Ark.

Results: US Cup Oz Trails – Fayetteville, Ark.

Elite Men – XCO (Top 10)

Elite Women – XCO (Top 10)