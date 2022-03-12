Home > MTB

Bouchard shows speed at Italian XCO race

Canadian national champ earns first podium for new team

Leandre Bouchard Bear Mountain
March 12, 2022
Léandre Bouchard is flying into the 2022 season, earning the first podium finish for his new Foresco Holding Proco RL Pro Team. The Canadian XCO national champion was fourth in an early-season Italian UCI C1 race, finishing on the same time as Trinity Racing’s 2021 junior world champion, Adrien Boichis.

Bouchard’s result comes from a strong international field at the Internazionali Cross Country Coppa Citta Di Albenga in Italy. 2020 world champion Jordan Sarrou (Specialized) led the men’s results ahead of teammate Gerhard Kerschbaumer. Filippo Colombo (BMC Racing) rounded out the extended podium, finishing fifth behind Bouchard.

Victor Verreault, Bouchard’s teammate on the new Foresco Holdings Proco RL Pro Team, was 45th on Saturday.

Olympic XCO medallist Sina Frei (Specialized) won the women’s race, beating Alessandra Keller (Thomus Maxon) and Italian Eva Lechner (Trinx Factory Team)

Results: 2022 Internazionali Crosscountry Coppa Citta Di Albenga [Top-10] – March 12

Elite Men
1 Jordan SARROU
SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING
 FRA 01.29.24
2 Gerhard KERSCHBAUMER
SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING
 ITA 01.29.31
3 Adrien BOICHIS
TRINITY RACING MTB
 FRA 01.29.35
4 Leandre BOUCHARD
FORESCO HOLDING PROCO RL PRO TEAM
 CAN 01.29.35
5 Filippo COLOMBO
BMC MTB RACING
 SUI 01.30.04
6 Juri ZANOTTI
BMC MTB RACING
 ITA 01.30.11
7 Mario BAIR
TREK | VAUDE
 AUT 01.30.25
8 Antoine PHILIPP
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
 FRA 01.30.26
9 Bjorn RILEY
TREK | VAUDE
 USA 01.31
10 Julien TRARIEUX
MASSI-BEAUMES DE VENISE
 FRA 01.31.25
Elite Women
1 Sina FREI
SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING
 SUI 01.12.58
2 Alessandra KELLER
THÖMUS MAXON
 SUI 01.12.59
3 Eva LECHNER
TRINX FACTORY TEAM
 ITA 01.13.55
4 Giorgia MARCHET
TRINX FACTORY TEAM
 ITA 01.15.06
5 Jana CZECZINKAROVÁ
 CZE 01.15.45
6 Letizia MARZANI
 ITA 01.16.02
7 Janika LÕIV
KMC – ORBEA
 EST 01.16.34
 8 Chiara TEOCCHI
TRINITY RACING MTB
 ITA 01.17.13
9 Tamara WIEDMANN
TREK | VAUDE
 AUT 01.17.25