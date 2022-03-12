Bouchard shows speed at Italian XCO race

Léandre Bouchard is flying into the 2022 season, earning the first podium finish for his new Foresco Holding Proco RL Pro Team. The Canadian XCO national champion was fourth in an early-season Italian UCI C1 race, finishing on the same time as Trinity Racing’s 2021 junior world champion, Adrien Boichis.

Bouchard’s result comes from a strong international field at the Internazionali Cross Country Coppa Citta Di Albenga in Italy. 2020 world champion Jordan Sarrou (Specialized) led the men’s results ahead of teammate Gerhard Kerschbaumer. Filippo Colombo (BMC Racing) rounded out the extended podium, finishing fifth behind Bouchard.

Victor Verreault, Bouchard’s teammate on the new Foresco Holdings Proco RL Pro Team, was 45th on Saturday.

Olympic XCO medallist Sina Frei (Specialized) won the women’s race, beating Alessandra Keller (Thomus Maxon) and Italian Eva Lechner (Trinx Factory Team)

Results: 2022 Internazionali Crosscountry Coppa Citta Di Albenga [Top-10] – March 12

Elite Men

1 Jordan SARROU SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING FRA 01.29.24 2 Gerhard KERSCHBAUMER SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING ITA 01.29.31 3 Adrien BOICHIS TRINITY RACING MTB FRA 01.29.35 4 Leandre BOUCHARD FORESCO HOLDING PROCO RL PRO TEAM CAN 01.29.35 5 Filippo COLOMBO BMC MTB RACING SUI 01.30.04 6 Juri ZANOTTI BMC MTB RACING ITA 01.30.11 7 Mario BAIR TREK | VAUDE AUT 01.30.25 8 Antoine PHILIPP GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM FRA 01.30.26 9 Bjorn RILEY TREK | VAUDE USA 01.31 10 Julien TRARIEUX MASSI-BEAUMES DE VENISE FRA 01.31.25

Elite Women