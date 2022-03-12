Bouchard shows speed at Italian XCO race
Canadian national champ earns first podium for new team
Léandre Bouchard is flying into the 2022 season, earning the first podium finish for his new Foresco Holding Proco RL Pro Team. The Canadian XCO national champion was fourth in an early-season Italian UCI C1 race, finishing on the same time as Trinity Racing’s 2021 junior world champion, Adrien Boichis.
Bouchard’s result comes from a strong international field at the Internazionali Cross Country Coppa Citta Di Albenga in Italy. 2020 world champion Jordan Sarrou (Specialized) led the men’s results ahead of teammate Gerhard Kerschbaumer. Filippo Colombo (BMC Racing) rounded out the extended podium, finishing fifth behind Bouchard.
Victor Verreault, Bouchard’s teammate on the new Foresco Holdings Proco RL Pro Team, was 45th on Saturday.
Olympic XCO medallist Sina Frei (Specialized) won the women’s race, beating Alessandra Keller (Thomus Maxon) and Italian Eva Lechner (Trinx Factory Team)
Results: 2022 Internazionali Crosscountry Coppa Citta Di Albenga [Top-10] – March 12
Elite Men
|
1 Jordan SARROU
SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING
|FRA
|01.29.24
|
2 Gerhard KERSCHBAUMER
SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING
|ITA
|01.29.31
|
3 Adrien BOICHIS
TRINITY RACING MTB
|FRA
|01.29.35
|
4 Leandre BOUCHARD
FORESCO HOLDING PROCO RL PRO TEAM
|CAN
|01.29.35
|
5 Filippo COLOMBO
BMC MTB RACING
|SUI
|01.30.04
|
6 Juri ZANOTTI
BMC MTB RACING
|ITA
|01.30.11
|
7 Mario BAIR
TREK | VAUDE
|AUT
|01.30.25
|
8 Antoine PHILIPP
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|FRA
|01.30.26
|
9 Bjorn RILEY
TREK | VAUDE
|USA
|01.31
|
10 Julien TRARIEUX
MASSI-BEAUMES DE VENISE
|FRA
|01.31.25
Elite Women
|
1 Sina FREI
SPECIALIZED FACTORY RACING
|SUI
|01.12.58
|
2 Alessandra KELLER
THÖMUS MAXON
|SUI
|01.12.59
|
3 Eva LECHNER
TRINX FACTORY TEAM
|ITA
|01.13.55
|
4 Giorgia MARCHET
TRINX FACTORY TEAM
|ITA
|01.15.06
|
5 Jana CZECZINKAROVÁ
|CZE
|01.15.45
|
6 Letizia MARZANI
|ITA
|01.16.02
|
7 Janika LÕIV
KMC – ORBEA
|EST
|01.16.34
|
8 Chiara TEOCCHI
TRINITY RACING MTB
|ITA
|01.17.13
|
9 Tamara WIEDMANN
TREK | VAUDE
|AUT
|01.17.25