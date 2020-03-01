Bouchard wins final day of Andalucía Bike Race

After a roller-coaster six days of racing in Spain, Leandré Bouchard ended his run at Andalucía Bike Race with a win. Bouchard escaped from the group to cross the final finish line solo, earning his fourth podium in six days of racing.

With his speedy finish, the Pivot Cycles-OTE rider pushed onto the Andalucía Bike Race GC podium. After a slow leak on Stage 4 and a slow start on Stage 1, Bouchard’s steady focus on the GC podium paid off on when it mattered. The Quebec rider’s late surge pushed him past Francesco Failli (ASD Cicle Taddei) to claim third overall.

From slow leak to fast finish: Andalucía Bike Race Stages 3-6

After finishing third in 2 of the first three stages, Bouchard rode into the second half of the Andalucía Bike Race sitting fourth overall. That early effort nearly unravelled on day four, though. The tall Quebec rider suffered a slow leak 10 km from the stages final tech zone. After fixing the flat, Bouchard survived to finish 13th on the day, 5:16 back from stage winner Ivan Diaz Buj. Bouchard only lost 3:23 to the GC leaders, though, slipping one spot to fifth overall.

Stage 5 was the Andalucía Bike Race’s Queen stage. The punishing stage delivered 2,040 metres of elevation gain spread out over 83.7 km. Bouchard used the opportunity of a tough stage to his advantage. The Canadian finished second behind stage winner Tomas Visnovsky (Ceska Sporitelna-Accolade). While Visnovsky rode the last 40 km solo, Bouchard was sitting in a small group of four riders that were next on the road. That group, including race leaders Fabien Rabensteiner (Trek-Pirelli) and Ben Zwiehoff (Team Centurion-Vaude), as well as Daniel Geismayr (Team Centurion-Vaude), approached the Reventón, the day’s final major climb, together. Bouchard was able to escape the group to claim second behind Visnovsky, and move back into fourth overall.

On the Sixth and final day of racing in Spain, Bouchard attacked. He rode home solo to win the final stage of the Andalucía Bike Race in a time of 2:24.46. That was just enough to push him ahead of Failli (ASD Cicle Taddei) for the final podium position. Fabian Rabensteiner (Trek-Pirelli) wins the 2020 Andalucía Bike Race, with Ben Zweihoff (Team Centurion-Vaude) in second and Bouchard third.

Leanré Bouchard’s post-race interview: