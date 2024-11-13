Brage Vestavik: from backyard builds to freeride icon

Brage Vestavik’s story starts in his childhood backyard, piecing together makeshift bike features from construction scraps. With no local mountain bike scene in his small hometown of Mysen, Norway, young Brage took matters into his own hands, fueled by a desire to replicate the stunts he watched in freeride films. From dirt piles to sketchy planks, it was a DIY playground where he first learned the raw, creative riding style that would later define his career.

Family influence

Growing up, Brage’s parents played a significant role in shaping his path. His father, Arnebjørn was his biggest inspiration. Rather than pushing him into competitive racing, AB nurtured Brage’s creative instincts and encouraged him to explore. Their close bond and shared love for biking helped Brage through tough times, like when a house fire left the family with little. They rebuilt their home and Brage started honing his skills on a tricycle in the dirt-strewn yard before graduating to bigger bikes and bolder features.

From backyard rider to world stage

The shift from playful backyard sessions to professional racing was a shock. Brage’s undeniable talent led him to a contract with Devinci and a spot on a World Cup team. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing—competing on the international stage was a steep learning curve. “It was a smack in the face,” he recalls. But those years in the racing circuit, while challenging, sharpened his skills and gave him the foundation for what was to come. Even then, the urge to return to freeride roots and creative builds never left him.

Crafting his own path

Brage isn’t just a rider; he’s a builder at heart. From the start, it was the thrill of creating something new—whether it was sketchy jumps in the woods or complex North Shore features suspended in trees—that kept him coming back. Influenced by freeride legends like Darren Berrecloth, Brage started building trails inspired by iconic scenes from the films he admired. For him, the act of building and riding is inseparable, a form of expression that goes beyond competition.

The magic of Mysen

Despite his global recognition and a Red Bull sponsorship, Brage’s heart remains in the local trails and sand pits of Mysen. It’s here that he finds his flow, building dream features with friends and working on passion projects. Bringing international riders to his hometown was a surreal experience, highlighting the special mix of terrain and camaraderie that makes his little corner of Norway so unique.

The power of community

For over a decade, Brage and his father have run a local bike club, nurturing a new generation of riders. The club isn’t just about shredding—it’s about building a community where everyone, regardless of age or skill level, can share the stoke. “We never imagined seeing so many kids from town wanting to ride,” Brage says with a smile. He’s become a role model, not just for his riding but for his humility and commitment to giving back.

Riding with the crew

When asked what brings him the most joy, Brage doesn’t hesitate—it’s riding with his crew, the friends who’ve been with him since the start. These are the people who drop everything for an impromptu session, heading straight from work to the woods without a second thought. It’s these moments, back to basics, that Brage treasures the most. It’s not about the cameras or the sponsors; it’s about the simple joy of pushing limits together, just like they did as kids.

A freeride legacy in the making

Brage Vestavik has built a career by following his own path, driven by a mix of creative vision, fearless riding and a deep connection to his roots. He’s taken his backyard dreams to the world stage, but the essence of his riding—the thrill of building, the love for the local woods and the joy of riding with friends—remains unchanged. In a world of polished content and flashy sponsorships, Brage’s raw, authentic approach stands out, reminding us all why we fell in love with mountain biking in the first place. For him, this isn’t just a career; it’s home.