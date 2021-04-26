Brage Vestavik dominates X Games Real MTB Fan Favourite competition
Photo by: Brage Vestavik X Games
Brage Vestavik and his mix of tech and burly moves may only have earned silver from the X Games judges but, in the eyes of the people, it was pure gold.
Vestavik’s Real MTB video part absolutely dominated Fan Favourite voting. The Norwegian freerider earned a whopping 57.96 per cent of the votes. Danny MacAskill was the closest to B-Rage, at a distant 13.47 per cent. Brandon Semenuk was third in voting, with the Canadian bringing home 10.63 per cent.
If you haven’t already, watch Vestavik’s jaw-dropping Real MTB part below to see why he walked away with more than half of all the votes.
Brage Vestavik: Real MTB 2021
Fan Favourite voting is just part of the competition. Yesterday, X Games released full judges results.
You can watch all the entries for the first-ever X Games Real MTB here.