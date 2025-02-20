Brage Vestavik’s “Planet Alaska” redefines freeride mountain biking

Brage Vestavik has never been one to take the easy line. In his latest project, Planet Alaska, the Norwegian freerider pushes the boundaries of what’s possible on a bike, tackling some of the most remote, untouched terrain ever ridden. He’s basically riding Alaskan ski lines.

Alaska: the final frontier for freeride

For decades, Alaska has been the proving ground for big-mountain skiers and snowboarders. Now, Brage is bringing freeride mountain biking into the mix, treating the massive, unpredictable landscapes like a blank canvas for some of the gnarliest riding ever captured on film. But the Alaskan mountains aren’t just another playground—they are unforgiving, unpredictable and demand total respect.

“This place makes me come alive,” Brage says. “But where do I even start?”

With no trees for scale, judging speed, distance and terrain is nearly impossible from the air. What looks rideable from the helicopter can quickly turn into a sheer rock face once on the ground. Lines that seemed manageable from a distance reveal massive exposure, no-fall zones and unpredictable runouts.

A game of precision and survival

Brage’s approach is calculated chaos—pushing the edge while knowing when to pull back. Unlike many riders who session features and refine their runs, he has a one-and-done mentality, committing to the biggest lines with minimal warm-up. Speed, momentum and instinct dictate his every move.

But in Alaska, even the best instincts aren’t always enough. A last-minute inspection reveals a near-unrideable rock-hard surface, forcing Brage to scrap an entire line. “I want to ride the lines how I envision them, but I also want to survive,” he admits.

This balance between progression and self-preservation plays out throughout the film, creating a relentless mental battle that defines true freeride. The uncertainty, the gut checks, the split-second decisions—they are just as important as the riding itself.

A new era

Brage isn’t just riding new lines—he’s forging a new path for freeride mountain biking, one that ventures into terrain few would even consider stepping into.

It’s raw, real and it’s freeride at its purest form.

With every drop-in, every impossible landing, and every moment of hesitation, Brage Vestavik is proving that freeride isn’t just about sending the biggest jumps or hitting the biggest cliffs—it’s about rewriting the rules entirely.