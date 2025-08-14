Brage Vestavik’s ‘Trolldom’ brings burly freeriding to the Canadian forest

Brage Vestavik has never been one to ride the easy line, and his latest film, Trolldom, proves it. Set in the remote forests of British Columbia, the project combines scouting, camping and building with a crew that Brage calls “the best ever.”

“I’ve always been inspired by the films coming out of BC,” he says. “It feels like a dream finally doing a project here, paying homage to the history and doing it my way together with Blur Media.”

The result? Lines that snake through dense forest, drops that appear out of nowhere and a vibe that’s absolutely gnarly.

Collaboration and craft

A big part of Trolldom’s success comes from Brage meeting up with local legend Steve Vanderhoek, who introduced him to his zone and gave him the freedom to craft his vision.

“Big shout out to the whole crew for making this project possible,” Brage says. “Some of the best times of my life. We could never have done this without the friendly and dedicated people in B.C.”

The film captures more than just riding; it’s about building, planning and living the project as a crew. For Vestavik and Blur Media, it’s a new chapter in pushing the boundaries of what freeride mountain biking can be.

Inspired by Alaska, now in B.C.

Fans familiar with Brage’s previous project, Planet Alaska, will recognize the same fearless mindset. In Alaska, he tackled massive, unpredictable terrain, riding ski lines on a bike.

Brage’s approach is calculated chaos: one-and-done lines, big drops and trusting instinct over repetition. Every feature demands focus, courage and respect—just as in Alaska, the terrain is beautiful, raw and unforgiving.

Freeride at its gnarliest

In Trolldom every line, every drop-in, every build and every landing speaks to a new era of riding. The banger line is an absolute monster. All hail Brage.